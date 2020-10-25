ReitakFX Insomnia

5

Fully automated EA on CCI strategy. 

For more info join to  http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi


If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my DISCORD 



New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization


Recommend balance 1k


- you can easy optimalize own pair or use my. But please join to Discord  to get always latest sets what i will optimize. 

--------------------------------


  • Layer CCI - CCI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top
  • CCI_Period – number of bars for the CCI calculation
  • TradingMode – choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit. 
  • FixProfit– Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades
  • Start Lot Multiplier - first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with Start Lot Multiplier.
  • Minimus Distance– only open a new trade with this min distance in points
  • Multiplier – base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades
  • Magic Number - unique EA magic number






Reviews 5
piotr1984
34
piotr1984 2020.11.19 17:27 
 

Ea easy to use. Profitable. Very happy from purchase.

iorlanius
46
iorlanius 2020.11.09 16:39 
 

nice working. thanks!

Varun Vaid
135
Varun Vaid 2020.10.30 03:35 
 

His analysis are always profitable. I am Running EA for last 4 days and already running above 10% profit. Keep up the good work mate.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.12.23 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

piotr1984
34
piotr1984 2020.11.19 17:27 
 

Ea easy to use. Profitable. Very happy from purchase.

iorlanius
46
iorlanius 2020.11.09 16:39 
 

nice working. thanks!

Varun Vaid
135
Varun Vaid 2020.10.30 03:35 
 

His analysis are always profitable. I am Running EA for last 4 days and already running above 10% profit. Keep up the good work mate.

Jozef Vasko
1005
Jozef Vasko 2020.10.27 19:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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