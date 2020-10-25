ReitakFX Insomnia
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 1 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Fully automated EA on CCI strategy.
For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi
If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my DISCORD
New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization
- you can easy optimalize own pair or use my. But please join to Discord to get always latest sets what i will optimize.
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- Layer CCI - CCI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top
- CCI_Period – number of bars for the CCI calculation
- TradingMode – choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit.
- FixProfit– Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades
- Start Lot Multiplier - first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with Start Lot Multiplier.
- Minimus Distance– only open a new trade with this min distance in points
- Multiplier – base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades
- Magic Number - unique EA magic number
Ea easy to use. Profitable. Very happy from purchase.