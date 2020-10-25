ReitakFX Insomnia

For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi





If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my DISCORD





New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization





Recommend balance 1k





- you can easy optimalize own pair or use my. But please join to Discord to get always latest sets what i will optimize.