ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator

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VERSION 2 OUT !!!

- template file for version 2

- check comment #7 how to update









Warning : Don't always open trade when you get alert on break. Before open trade please do own analyse, check other timeframes. This pattern only help you wit search pattern and notify you about breakout. Many times is market and candles fake and with some volatility it can break and then again back.