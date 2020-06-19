ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 September 2020
- Activations: 20
Most accurate Pattern indicator on this market. It search triangles, wedges, channels (next patterns and autoscanner in plan)
Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes and on every brooker.
If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on myhttp://discord.io/reitakfx
For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi
VERSION 2 OUT !!!
- check comment #7 how to update
Warning : Don't always open trade when you get alert on break. Before open trade please do own analyse, check other timeframes. This pattern only help you wit search pattern and notify you about breakout. Many times is market and candles fake and with some volatility it can break and then again back.
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NEXT UPDATES :
- autoscanner notification all timeframes and all pairs - READY
- new patterns (head and shoulder, cup and handle, ..) - working
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Presentation videos :
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55g1X2ddFNo
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l17BEdSiLaI
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You will get this advantages
- easy, nice visual and effective pattern detection
- works on all pairs Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies
- works on all timeframes and all pairs (working on autoscanner)
- integrated notify on forming and breakout - popup, push, email and sound alerts
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I'm in love with this indicator