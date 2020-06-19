ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator

4.71

 

Most accurate  Pattern indicator on this market. It search triangles, wedges, channels (next patterns and autoscanner in plan)

Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes and on every brooker.



If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my 

http://discord.io/reitakfx



For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi 


VERSION 2 OUT !!!

- template file for version 2 

- check comment #7  how to update 



Warning : Don't always open trade when you get alert on break. Before open trade please do own analyse, check other timeframes. 
This pattern only help you wit search pattern and notify you about breakout. Many times is market and candles fake and with some volatility it can break and then again back.


WORK WITH ReitakFX ProTrend Indicator (now 50% discount) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47367


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NEXT UPDATES :

- autoscanner notification all timeframes and all pairs - READY

- new patterns (head and shoulder, cup and handle, ..) - working


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Presentation videos : 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55g1X2ddFNo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l17BEdSiLaI


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You will get this advantages

  • easy, nice visual and effective pattern detection
  • works on all pairs Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies
  • works on all timeframes and all pairs (working on autoscanner)
  • integrated notify on forming and breakout - popup, push, email and sound alerts


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Reviews 9
Elrick Harris Jr
125
Elrick Harris Jr 2020.11.08 16:18 
 

I'm in love with this indicator

Stanislav Svirskiy
868
Stanislav Svirskiy 2020.08.25 08:54 
 

Boris, the indicator is AWESOME. I've been searching for pattern drawing indicators for the last 1.5 years and tried most of them. But yours is absolutely higher level of product. THANK YOU for the product, I am happy to spend such money for such an indicator. Please keep developing it, Head & Shoulder pattern is worth adding.

Drinayama8
42
Drinayama8 2020.08.23 22:03 
 

A very great tool and easy to use i like it too much i advice it to every traders newbies and pro .10 stars are too small for this tool

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For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade or for your questions -------------------------------- If you want this panel and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   -------------------------------------- Set in panel what margin will use to trade. When you ready to trade, just click to buy or sel
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Elrick Harris Jr
125
Elrick Harris Jr 2020.11.08 16:18 
 

I'm in love with this indicator

raiinzen
727
raiinzen 2020.09.24 23:25 
 

-1 star for lack of usability. There's a lot that the developer could do to improve the usability of this. There are hundreds of indicators out there with a small dashboard to turn on/off the view and change tfs, but he isn't interested in improving usability for users, so if you see this indicator and hope that he'll tweak something to make it easier for you as a trader, he won't. -1 for attitude. I've bought a number if indicators to try to find the right strategy for me over the past 2 years, and I've never had someone trying to sell a product act like I was a moron for having a feature request. 99.99% of them either happily add the feature or say they'll consider it in the future. Yes, I rate based upon the seller because I am buying a product with the idea that you're going to offer some level of customer service. The app is okay but can be very bloated. I don't see myself using it often because it's just too bloated to keep on my screen.

Stanislav Svirskiy
868
Stanislav Svirskiy 2020.08.25 08:54 
 

Boris, the indicator is AWESOME. I've been searching for pattern drawing indicators for the last 1.5 years and tried most of them. But yours is absolutely higher level of product. THANK YOU for the product, I am happy to spend such money for such an indicator. Please keep developing it, Head & Shoulder pattern is worth adding.

Drinayama8
42
Drinayama8 2020.08.23 22:03 
 

A very great tool and easy to use i like it too much i advice it to every traders newbies and pro .10 stars are too small for this tool

hpower
178
hpower 2020.08.21 16:14 
 

Great indicator. easy to understand and follow the pattern. I combined with Reitak ProTrend Indicator, this both indicator is awesome. Waiting the update for scanner for multiple timeframe.

Manuel Marburger
23
Manuel Marburger 2020.07.19 20:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ferenc Wagrandl
253
Ferenc Wagrandl 2020.07.13 11:16 
 

Very good indicator. I significantly increased my balance with it. The owner is also very helpful. It is recommended to buy/rent the other indicator and use the two together: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47367. I didn't get anything for free for a good rewiew. I think the best timeframe is M15 for fast scalping.

SSHA1316
19
SSHA1316 2020.06.25 03:45 
 

So glad to have purchased this product. Makes trading for the inexperienced so much easier! Just make sure to test the breakouts(incase its fake), instead of opening the position as soon as alert is sent. Just love it!!!

Jozef Vasko
1005
Jozef Vasko 2020.06.21 15:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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