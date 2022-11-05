ReitakFX Trade Report

5

Very informative and detailed tool for your account. 

- pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips

- profit growth chart


Instalation :

- open chart and delete every other indicator on it

- put this report on chart


Setting :

- magic number

- filters (comment, symbols, currencies)

- date (today, week, month custom)

- Start / End date (this is for custom date)

- report type (open - only active trades will show, closed - only closed, open and closed - will show both)

- group by (symbol - will show separate rows every pair, magic number - good if you use different EAs and want see results each, comment - it will show you results as tp, sl or other comment if you have)

- colorscheme (you can change color of report)


İncelemeler 4
Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.22 05:44 
 

Good job

sugihara1
62
sugihara1 2023.01.01 16:01 
 

I love it, it’s really good.　

That' why, I made a video for ReitakFX Trade Report. I wanna disseminate it in Japan.

Thank you soooo much.

【yotuube】

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJWBaTqNqyc

Giulio Franceschini
687
Giulio Franceschini 2022.12.26 14:44 
 

Grazie, infinite per il tuo utilissimo indicatore

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ReitakFX ProTrend
Boris Sedlar
4.58 (19)
Göstergeler
Most accurate  BUY/SELL indicator on this market. It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA. Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.
ReitakFX ProTrend EA
Boris Sedlar
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is automated version of my ProTrend Indicator (20x5* reviews) - so please look on indicator first how it works ----  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47367  ---- It works based on the result of multiple EMAs, with some specific averaging and algorithm . Output of an EMA is the input for another EMA. Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes (but recommend 1H or 4H) and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , creat
ReitakFX Pattern Pro Indicator
Boris Sedlar
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Most accurate  Pattern indicator on this market. It search triangles, wedges, channels (next patterns and autoscanner in plan) Works on Forex, Commodities, Indicies, Stocks, Crypto, ... on all timeframes and on every brooker. If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here  and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  http://discord.io/reitakfx For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info
ReitakFX Insomnia
Boris Sedlar
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated EA on CCI strategy.  For more info join to   http://discord.io/reitakfx  where you can get info how to set, how to trade with this indi If you want this and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   New setfiles --- not ready for current market, need new optimalization Recommend balance 1k - you can easy optimalize own pair or use
ReitakFX Margin Pro Panel
Boris Sedlar
Yardımcı programlar
For more info join to http://discord.io/reitakfx where you can get info how to set, how to trade or for your questions -------------------------------- If you want this panel and all my other products for FREE , create account here http://bit.ly/reitakfxroboforex and then write me and I will send you all my actual and future product for FREE + VIP on my  DISCORD   -------------------------------------- Set in panel what margin will use to trade. When you ready to trade, just click to buy or sel
