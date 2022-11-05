ReitakFX Trade Report
- Yardımcı programlar
- Boris Sedlar
- Sürüm: 1.0
For more info, questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx
Very informative and detailed tool for your account.
- pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips
- profit growth chart
Instalation :
- open chart and delete every other indicator on it
- put this report on chart
Setting :
- magic number
- filters (comment, symbols, currencies)
- date (today, week, month custom)
- Start / End date (this is for custom date)
- report type (open - only active trades will show, closed - only closed, open and closed - will show both)
- group by (symbol - will show separate rows every pair, magic number - good if you use different EAs and want see results each, comment - it will show you results as tp, sl or other comment if you have)
- colorscheme (you can change color of report)
