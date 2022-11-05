ReitakFX Trade Report

For more info, questions and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx





Very informative and detailed tool for your account.

- pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips

- profit growth chart





Instalation :

- open chart and delete every other indicator on it

- put this report on chart





Setting :

- magic number

- filters (comment, symbols, currencies)

- date (today, week, month custom)

- Start / End date (this is for custom date)

- report type (open - only active trades will show, closed - only closed, open and closed - will show both)

- group by (symbol - will show separate rows every pair, magic number - good if you use different EAs and want see results each, comment - it will show you results as tp, sl or other comment if you have)

- colorscheme (you can change color of report)





