Position Close Button MT4

5

This EA helps to Close all Positions opened.

It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually.


Parameters:

Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only

Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only

Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions

Pending: Close Pending Orders


More Advanced MT4 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

More Advanced MT5 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Please Leae good reviews and comments as well as suggestions to improve the current version.


More versions with better features are on the way.

İncelemeler
eedo99
67
eedo99 2024.03.10 02:06 
 

It works great, it closes trades quickly as opposed to one free crap that closes very slowly. :) It is worth the money for me.

İncelemeye yanıt