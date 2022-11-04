Position Close Button MT4

This EA helps to Close all Positions opened.

It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually.





Parameters:

Buy: Close Buy Positions Only

Sell: Close Sell Positions Only

Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions

Pending: Close Pending Orders





More Advanced MT4 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

More Advanced MT5 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy





Please Leae good reviews and comments as well as suggestions to improve the current version.





More versions with better features are on the way.