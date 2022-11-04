Position Close Button MT4
- Utilitaires
- Osazee Asikhemhen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened.
It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually.
Parameters:
Buy: Close Buy Positions Only
Sell: Close Sell Positions Only
Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions
Pending: Close Pending Orders
More Advanced MT4 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy
More Advanced MT5 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy
Please Leae good reviews and comments as well as suggestions to improve the current version.
More versions with better features are on the way.
It works great, it closes trades quickly as opposed to one free crap that closes very slowly. :) It is worth the money for me.