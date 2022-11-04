Position Close Button MT4

5

This EA helps to Close all Positions opened.

It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually.


Parameters:

Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only

Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only

Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions

Pending: Close Pending Orders


More Advanced MT4 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

More Advanced MT5 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Please Leae good reviews and comments as well as suggestions to improve the current version.


More versions with better features are on the way.

Recensioni 4
eedo99
67
eedo99 2024.03.10 02:06 
 

It works great, it closes trades quickly as opposed to one free crap that closes very slowly. :) It is worth the money for me.

