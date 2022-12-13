Time Line by MMD MT5

Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology.

Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model
Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level)
Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis
Base Time Frame - the base time interval from which data is collected to determine the model start
Line Style - line style
Line Color - line color
Line Width - line thickness
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Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
FREE
BE Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Break Even Line by MMD The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology. This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones. The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included. Functionality description: Show BUY BELine   - shows or
FREE
Bar End Time by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
FREE
Diamond by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
Time Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
Hidden Gap by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
Diamond by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
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