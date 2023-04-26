Diamond by MMD MT5

Diamond by MMD

Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior.
This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart.
Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions.
There are two main types of diamonds:
  • - standard diamond,
  • - reversed dementia.
Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart.
The indicator can mark diamonds, e.g. from the M5 interval on the H1 interval. The indicator's default setting shows diamonds on the timeframe you currently have your chart open on.

Description of the indicator parameters.


Use Standard Diamond - shows/hides diamonds in model 00100
Use Reversed Diamond - shows/hides diamonds in model 0010100
Diamond Time Frame - an option that allows you to indicate the interval from which diamonds are to be shown. It is possible to show, for example, diamonds from the M5 interval on the chart with M1 or H1 candles.
Diamond Look Back Bars - specifying the number of candles - on a given interval - which will be scanned - in search of candles that meet the parameters selected for diamonds.
Min Diamond Range Points - minimum diamond size (in points).
Max Diamond Range Points - maximum diamond size (in points).
Use Diamond Exclude Time - activation/deactivation of the parameter. This parameter is responsible for determining the time when candles that meet the conditions set for diamonds will not be marked on the chart. This applies in particular to night hours.
Exclude Start Time - indication of the beginning of the period in which diamonds will not be marked.
Exclude End Time - indication of the end of the period in which diamonds will not be marked.
Standard Diamond Color - the color of the standard diamond.
Reversed Diamond Color - the color of the reversed diamond.
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Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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BE Line by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
4.73 (11)
Indicators
Break Even Line by MMD The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology. This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones. The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included. Functionality description: Show BUY BELine   - shows or
FREE
BarEndTime by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
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BE Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Break Even Line by MMD The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology. This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones. The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included. Functionality description: Show BUY BELine   - shows or
FREE
Bar End Time by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
FREE
Diamond by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
Time Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
Hidden Gap by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
Time Line by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
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