BE Line by MMD MT5

4.73
Break Even Line by MMD

The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology.
This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones.
The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included.

Functionality description:

Show BUY BELine - shows or hides the Break Even level for BUY positions
BUY BELine Style - defines the line style for the BE level, for the BUY position
BUY BELine Color - specifies the color of the line for the BE level, for the BUY position
Buy BELine Width - defines the thickness of the line for the BE level, for the BUY position

For the SELL item and for all items, the settings are the same.


Reviews 13
katototo
1375
katototo 2026.05.06 22:17 
 

This works well . Thank you .

Richardus Ryksen Minnaar
231
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar 2026.01.14 08:24 
 

Well done, great help

Facundo Santiago Capoverde Leone
123
Facundo Santiago Capoverde Leone 2025.09.26 14:39 
 

Excelente herramienta, fácil de usar e interpretar! muy buena para realizar cobertura de operaciones

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Diamond by MMD MT5
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Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
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Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
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Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
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Its ShaSha
34
Its ShaSha 2026.08.07 04:41 
 

CURRENTLY NOT WORKING PROBLEM, PLS FIX THIS

katototo
1375
katototo 2026.05.06 22:17 
 

This works well . Thank you .

Richardus Ryksen Minnaar
231
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar 2026.01.14 08:24 
 

Well done, great help

Rgootee
31
Rgootee 2025.10.27 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Facundo Santiago Capoverde Leone
123
Facundo Santiago Capoverde Leone 2025.09.26 14:39 
 

Excelente herramienta, fácil de usar e interpretar! muy buena para realizar cobertura de operaciones

Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.05.24 20:39 
 

Спасибо

Santiago Longueira
28
Santiago Longueira 2025.03.28 17:37 
 

Excelente indicador!! Muy útil a información que muestra!

Drawdowns
63
Drawdowns 2024.11.28 07:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dominik Patrick Doser
36277
Dominik Patrick Doser 2023.12.01 16:09 
 

Excellent work! It's also considering swaps...exactly what I needed for my position and seasonality trading. Thanks you.

pcmadureira
32
pcmadureira 2023.09.13 20:16 
 

Is not working.

MeaganSkaff
30
MeaganSkaff 2023.06.24 13:43 
 

No need to pay for a Break Even indicator when you have this one free! It is simple and does the job you need to optimize position entries and exits for profitability.

oportunis
137
oportunis 2023.03.09 20:55 
 

Really good indicator that shows BE. If it would factor in swaps and commissions it would be even better.

illio
91
illio 2022.12.17 14:07 
 

work very well . simple and easy to use

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