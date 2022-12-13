BE Line by MMD MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
For the SELL item and for all items, the settings are the same.
For the SELL item and for all items, the settings are the same.
CURRENTLY NOT WORKING PROBLEM, PLS FIX THIS
This works well . Thank you .
Well done, great help
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Excelente herramienta, fácil de usar e interpretar! muy buena para realizar cobertura de operaciones
Спасибо
Excelente indicador!! Muy útil a información que muestra!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Excellent work! It's also considering swaps...exactly what I needed for my position and seasonality trading. Thanks you.
Is not working.
No need to pay for a Break Even indicator when you have this one free! It is simple and does the job you need to optimize position entries and exits for profitability.
Really good indicator that shows BE. If it would factor in swaps and commissions it would be even better.
work very well . simple and easy to use
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This works well . Thank you .