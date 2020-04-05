Fimathe FalconX

FalconX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate the execution and management of trades based on Fimathe, Reference Channel logic, and the First Cycle, also known as the Neutral Zone.

The trader defines the trading setup and risk rules. Based on these settings, the EA monitors the chart structure, prepares the triggers, waits for entry confirmation, and manages the position according to the selected parameters.

FalconX does not choose a strategy on the user’s behalf and does not make market predictions. Its purpose is to automatically execute predefined logic, helping maintain trading consistency and reduce the need for continuous manual monitoring.

How It Works

The process begins with defining the Reference Channel. This channel provides the basis for organizing the trading structure and the levels that the EA will monitor.

After the reference has been established, FalconX identifies the Neutral Zone. This can be done automatically or manually, depending on the user’s settings. Based on this area, the EA sets up the buy and sell triggers and waits for the breakout condition defined by the trading logic.

When a valid trigger is confirmed at the close of the candle, the EA submits the corresponding order. Close-based confirmation prevents an entry from being executed merely because the monitored level was briefly touched.

Position size can be calculated automatically based on the configured risk or set as a fixed lot size. After entry, the EA places the Stop Loss and Take Profit defined by the structure.

When enabled, the breakeven protection feature can adjust the Stop Loss after the trade has moved in the intended direction. FalconX also includes an optional reversal feature. When the corresponding condition occurs, the EA can open a trade in the opposite direction according to the rules and position-sizing settings defined by the user.

The trading workflow may therefore include defining the structure, preparing the triggers, confirming the entry, calculating the lot size, submitting the order, placing protective orders, monitoring the position, and potentially reversing the trade.

Main Features

  • Reference Channel monitoring and preparation of buy and sell triggers.

  • Automatic identification or manual definition of the Neutral Zone.

  • Entry confirmation at the close of the candle.

  • Risk-based lot-size calculation or fixed lot sizing.

  • Placement of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional breakeven protection.

  • Optional trade reversal.

  • Monitoring panel and audible alerts for relevant events.

Trading Panel

FalconX includes a panel for monitoring the status of the EA and the active trade. It allows users to view the trading instrument and chart timeframe, entry-sizing mode, reversal settings, permitted trading direction, and Reference Channel size.

The panel also displays the status of the Neutral Zone, the current state of the strategy, cycle progress, target and protection records, the position’s floating profit or loss, and the EA’s operating status.

This information allows users to see what the EA is monitoring and which stage of the logic is currently active without relying solely on the visual interpretation of chart lines.

Configuration and Risk Management

The user remains responsible for defining the trading setup, permitted direction, position-sizing method, and management features to be used.

In risk-based mode, FalconX calculates the lot size according to the selected settings. In fixed-lot mode, the user specifies the trading volume directly. The initial entry and the reversal trade may use separate position-sizing settings.

Automatic lot-size calculation, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and breakeven protection are execution and management features. They do not eliminate market risk and should be configured according to each user’s capital, broker, and risk tolerance.

Intended Users

FalconX was developed for traders who already understand Reference Channel and Neutral Zone logic and want to automate its execution in MetaTrader 5. The EA may be suitable for users seeking greater consistency, reduced emotional interference, and less time spent monitoring each candle.

The product is not intended for users seeking guaranteed profits, those who wish to trade without understanding the strategy, or those who expect the EA to determine the appropriate settings on its own. Knowledge of the trading logic and risk management remains essential.

Requirements and Recommendations

MetaTrader 5 must remain open, connected to the trading account, and have algorithmic trading enabled for the EA to monitor the market and execute orders. If continuous operation is required, a VPS suitable for MetaTrader 5 may be used.

Instrument specifications vary between brokers. Minimum volume, lot increments, spreads, trading hours, minimum order distances, slippage, and execution quality may affect the EA’s operation and results.

Before using FalconX on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. The trading instrument, chart timeframe, and parameters should be validated in the environment of the broker being used.

Support

Questions regarding the installation, configuration, and use of FalconX should be submitted through the product’s comments section or the MQL5 community’s internal messaging system.

Important Information

FalconX is a trade automation tool. It does not constitute investment advice, does not predict market movements, and does not guarantee profitability or results.

Performance depends on the strategy, settings, market conditions, trading costs, broker, connection, and execution quality. Tests, demonstrations, and past results do not guarantee future performance.

The user is responsible for the selected parameters, the risks assumed, and the trades executed in their account.

FalconX is an independent product. Conceptual references to the Reference Channel, First Cycle, or Neutral Zone are provided for technical purposes only and do not imply any connection, affiliation, or endorsement by third parties.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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