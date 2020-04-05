Munna Aurion

MUNNA Aurion – Free Edition

MUNNA Aurion Free Edition is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a simple, reliable, and rule-based trading experience on XAUUSD (Gold). This version is designed to help traders learn, evaluate strategies, and experience the MUNNA Aurion trading system without any cost.

The primary objective of this Free Edition is to provide a stable and beginner-friendly trading solution while introducing the core philosophy behind the MUNNA Aurion ecosystem. The Expert Advisor focuses on clean execution, configurable parameters, and responsible risk management instead of unrealistic promises.

Product Objectives
• Provide a free and stable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
• Support disciplined trading on XAUUSD.
• Offer a simple interface that is easy to configure.
• Allow traders to evaluate the trading logic before upgrading to the PRO version.
• Maintain high execution quality with low system resource usage.

Target Users
• Beginner traders
• Intermediate traders
• Gold (XAUUSD) traders
• Demo account users
• Traders following strict risk management rules
• Traders evaluating Expert Advisors before purchasing premium products

Supported Instrument
• XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform
• MetaTrader 5

Main Features
• Simple installation
• User-friendly interface
• Adjustable Lot Size
• Adjustable Stop Loss
• Adjustable Take Profit
• Magic Number support
• Spread protection
• Stable order execution
• Lightweight design
• Optimized performance
• Fast execution
• Clean trading workflow

Free Version Limitations
• Advanced automation features are not included.
• Advanced risk modules are reserved for the PRO version.
• Premium trading filters are disabled.
• Professional management tools are available only in the PRO edition.

Performance Goals
• Stable execution
• Low CPU usage
• Low memory usage
• Reliable operation during extended trading sessions
• Consistent user experience

Recommended Usage
• Test on a Demo Account before Live trading.
• Use conservative risk settings.
• Monitor market conditions before enabling automated trading.
• Adjust settings according to your own trading plan.

Risk Management
Proper risk management is essential. Users should select appropriate lot sizes, stop-loss values, and account risk according to their own trading strategy. No trading system can eliminate market risk.

Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk. Market conditions can change rapidly and losses are possible. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, successful funded evaluations, or specific trading performance. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions.

Brand
MUNNA

Product
Aurion

Edition
Free

Future Upgrade
Users who require advanced automation, professional risk management, enhanced filters, and additional trading tools can upgrade to MUNNA Aurion PRO when available.

Thank you for choosing MUNNA Aurion Free Edition.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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