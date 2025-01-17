Wave Pulse MT5

WavePulse EA uses Price Action strategies and a built-in indicator to look for reliable signals with high winrate and low risk.

The EA provides a very balanced risk-reward ratio and survives all market circumstances easily - even the most critical ones like Covid-19, Brexit, etc. It uses a martingale strategy to close all trades in profit. 

For more accurate trades, it is recommended to use the EA on M15 or higher timeframe.

Recommend:

Time frame: M15, H1. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 500. Leverage from 1/100.

Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account.  Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions.

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick

SETTINGS

  • Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)
  • Lot size - lot size
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
  • Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell
  • Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions
  • Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
  • Take profit - take profit in pips
  • Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips 
  • Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips 
  • Max positions - maximum positions per direction
  • Distance - distance between positions
  • Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders
  • Orders for second distance - From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)
  • Second distance  start – This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
  • Second distance multiplier  – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders  
  • Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction
  • Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close
  • Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals



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