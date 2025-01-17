Wave Pulse MT5

WavePulse EA uses Price Action strategies and a built-in indicator to look for reliable signals with high winrate and low risk.

The EA provides a very balanced risk-reward ratio and survives all market circumstances easily - even the most critical ones like Covid-19, Brexit, etc. It uses a martingale strategy to close all trades in profit.

For more accurate trades, it is recommended to use the EA on M15 or higher timeframe.

Recommend:

Time frame: M15, H1. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 500. Leverage from 1/100. Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account. Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions. Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick

SETTINGS

Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)

Lot size - lot size

Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy

Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell

Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions

Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes

Stop Loss - stop loss in pips

Take profit - take profit in pips

Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips

Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips

Max positions - maximum positions per direction

Distance - distance between positions

Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders

Orders for second distance - From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)

Second distance start – This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin

Second distance multiplier – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders

Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction

Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close

Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals







