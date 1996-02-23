Elysium MT5
Elysium is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action and Momentum. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.
Elysium is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. EA does not need complicated settings, no need set files.
Info:
- Working symbol EURUSD or GBPUSD or USDJPY
- Working Timeframe: M1
- Min deposit $1500 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents )
- The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)
- Leverage 1:500 is required
Features:
Settings:
- Lot calculation type has 3 options :
- Minimum: first position is opened with the minimum lot allowed for the asset
- Fixed: Lot size used for the first position. The lot size will remain the same, regardless on your balance
- Percent: based on percentage on margin. Value bust be from 1 to 100
- Trade direction: you can choose to open only buy or sell or both
- Max Spread: choose max spread (in points)
- Stop Loss: stop loss in pips
- Take profit: take profit in pips
- Max positions: maximum positions per direction
- Distance: distance between positions
- Lot multiplier: lot multiplier for the following orders
- Maximum lot size: maximum lot size value
- Orders for second distance: From which order the dynamic distance will begin
- Second distance start: the distancewhere the dynamic distance will begin
- Second distance multiplier: the multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
- Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
- Time to Finish Hour - Start minute to open trades
- Magic number: unique identifier for orders traded by this EA
- Comments: comment used by this EA
- Slippage: this number makes sure the order is executed even if the price has changed
I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.