Elysium MT5

Elysium is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action and Momentum. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.

Elysium is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. EA does not need complicated settings, no need set files.

ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 99!

After that, the price will be raised to $490.

Info:

  • Working symbol EURUSD or GBPUSD or USDJPY
  • Working Timeframe: M1
  • Min deposit $1500 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents ) 
  • The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)
  • Leverage 1:500 is required

Features:

  • Expert uses martingale and grid techniques 
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Settings:

  • Lot calculation type has 3 options :
    • Minimum: first position is opened with the minimum lot allowed for the asset
    • Fixed: Lot size used for the first position. The lot size will remain the same, regardless on your balance
    • Percent: based on percentage on margin. Value bust be from 1 to 100
  • Trade direction: you can choose to open only buy or sell or both
  • Max Spread: choose max spread (in points)
  • Stop Loss: stop loss in pips
  • Take profit: take profit in pips
  • Max positions: maximum positions per direction
  • Distance: distance between positions
  • Lot multiplier: lot multiplier for the following orders
  • Maximum lot size: maximum lot size value
  • Orders for second distance: From which order the dynamic distance will begin 
  • Second distance start: the distancewhere the dynamic distance will begin 
  • Second distance multiplier: the multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
  • Time to Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • Time to Finish Hour - Start minute to open trades
  • Magic number: unique identifier for orders traded by this EA 
  • Comments: comment used by this EA
  • Slippage: this number makes sure the order is executed even if the price has changed


I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.






















