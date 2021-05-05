Black leopard

Black Leopard indicator is a trend indicator which will compliment any strategy.

Features
  • The movement direction of the moving average is indicated by the colors (blue for upward slope, red for downward slope)
  • It does not change color after the candle close. 
  • It works on many instruments like forex, metals, stocks, indexes... and on all timeframes
  • Alert function included : email alert, sound alert, and push notification.

Indicator parameters
  • Period: the averaging period
  • Price: type of price used for calculation
  • Show arrows: enable/disable arrows. The arrows will appear after the candle close. It will not repaint.
  • Alerts : enable/disable alerts
  • Mail: enable/disable email notification
  • Play sound: enable/disable sound notification
  • Push Notification: enable/disable push notifications

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
EA Goldlytic MT5
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4.5 (2)
Experts
EA Goldlytic use a trend built-in indicator. It's specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (GOLD) but can be used with other assets (forex, crypto...). The Expert Advisor opens an order based on a signal from the indicators and fixes the profit at a certain level with the ability to open order basket For best results, it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart  Since this is a trend-following Expert Advisor, we recommend disabling the Expert Advisor in c
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicators
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
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Black Wolf MT4
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Moving Average Dashboard MT4
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Indicators
The Moving Average Dashboard indicator allows you to see the relationship between a fast and a slow moving average. This indicator is working on multiple symbols and up to 21 timeframes. It's allows you to configure the fast and slow moving averages to whatever period, method or price is appropriate The Moving Average Dashboard saves you time as you can use the indicator to scan multiple currency pairs or other symbols in just one window. Installation Download the Indicator in your MT5 termi
EA Goldlytic
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Experts
EA Goldlytic use a trend built-in indicator. It's specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (GOLD) but can be used with other assets (forex, crypto...). The Expert Advisor opens an order based on a signal from the indicators and fixes the profit at a certain level with the ability to open order basket For best results, it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart  Since this is a trend-following Expert Advisor, we recommend disabling the Expert Advisor in c
Moving Average Dashboard
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Indicators
The Moving Average Dashboard indicator allows you to see the relationship between a fast and a slow moving average. This indicator is working on multiple symbols and up to 21 timeframes. It's allows you to configure the fast and slow moving averages to whatever period, method or price is appropriate The Moving Average Dashboard saves you time as you can use the indicator to scan multiple currency pairs or other symbols in just one window. Installation Download the Indicator in your MT5 termi
Derivative Squeeze Momentum
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Indicators
TTM Squeeze Momentum is a volatility and momentum indicator introduced by John Carter of Trade the Markets (now Simpler Trading), which capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight trading range. This derivative Squeeze Momentum indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general, the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, one has a better oppor
Elysium MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Experts
Elysium is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action and Momentum. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning. Elysium is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. EA does not need complicated settings, no need set files. ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $490. Info: Working symbol EURUSD or GBPUSD or USDJPY Working Timeframe: M1 Min deposit $1500 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents )  The mini
Wave Pulse MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Experts
WavePulse EA uses Price Action strategies and a built-in indicator to look for reliable signals with high winrate and low risk. The EA provides a very balanced risk-reward ratio and survives all market circumstances easily - even the most critical ones like Covid-19, Brexit, etc. It uses a martingale strategy to close all trades in profit.  For more accurate trades, it is recommended to use the EA on M15 or higher timeframe. Recommend: Time frame: M15, H1. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms). Use
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