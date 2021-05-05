Black leopard
- Indicators
-
Mike Pascal PlavonilHello,
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Experienced and fast working programmer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Black Leopard indicator is a trend indicator which will compliment any strategy.
Features
- The movement direction of the moving average is indicated by the colors (blue for upward slope, red for downward slope)
- It does not change color after the candle close.
- It works on many instruments like forex, metals, stocks, indexes... and on all timeframes
- Alert function included : email alert, sound alert, and push notification.
Indicator parameters
- Period: the averaging period
- Price: type of price used for calculation
- Show arrows: enable/disable arrows. The arrows will appear after the candle close. It will not repaint.
- Alerts : enable/disable alerts
- Mail: enable/disable email notification
- Play sound: enable/disable sound notification
- Push Notification: enable/disable push notifications