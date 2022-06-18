EA Goldlytic MT5

EA Goldlytic use a trend built-in indicator. It's specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (GOLD) but can be used with other assets (forex, crypto...). The Expert Advisor opens an order based on a signal from the indicators and fixes the profit at a certain level with the ability to open order basket

For best results, it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart

Since this is a trend-following Expert Advisor, we recommend disabling the Expert Advisor in case of protracted trends or during important economic news releases.





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