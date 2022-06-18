EA Goldlytic MT5

4.5

EA Goldlytic use a trend built-in indicator. It's specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (GOLD) but can be used with other assets (forex, crypto...).
The Expert Advisor opens an order based on a signal from the indicators and fixes the profit at a certain level with the ability to open order basket

For best results, it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart 

Since this is a trend-following Expert Advisor, we recommend disabling the Expert Advisor in case of protracted trends or during important economic news releases. 


SETTINGS

  • Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)
  • Lot size - lot size
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
  • Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell
  • Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions
  • Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
  • Take profit - take profit in pips
  • Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips 
  • Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips 
  • Max positions - maximum positions per direction
  • Distance - distance between positions
  • Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders
  • Orders for second distance - From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)
  • Second distance  start – This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
  • Second distance multiplier  – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders  
  • Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction
  • Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close
  • Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals


Reviews 2
JOHN MAPEPE ROGEIRS
136
JOHN MAPEPE ROGEIRS 2023.02.02 17:57 
 

a very good EA to run gold and other forex pairs highly recommended

Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia
136
Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia 2026.01.06 02:44 
 

Good EA. it has been running very smooth until jan 5, 2026. now it is not performing some functions. really need support, which has been kind of hard to get so far

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Elysium is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action and Momentum. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning. Elysium is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs. EA does not need complicated settings, no need set files. ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $490. Info: Working symbol EURUSD or GBPUSD or USDJPY Working Timeframe: M1 Min deposit $1500 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents )  The mini
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Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia
136
Julio Miguel Duverge Garcia 2026.01.06 02:44 
 

Good EA. it has been running very smooth until jan 5, 2026. now it is not performing some functions. really need support, which has been kind of hard to get so far

JOHN MAPEPE ROGEIRS
136
JOHN MAPEPE ROGEIRS 2023.02.02 17:57 
 

a very good EA to run gold and other forex pairs highly recommended

Mike Pascal Plavonil
12872
Reply from developer Mike Pascal Plavonil 2023.02.09 18:57
Thank you for your review and support. I really appreciate it.
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