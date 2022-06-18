EA Goldlytic
- Experts
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Mike Pascal PlavonilHello,
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Experienced and fast working programmer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Goldlytic use a trend built-in indicator. It's specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (GOLD) but can be used with other assets (forex, crypto...).
The Expert Advisor opens an order based on a signal from the indicators and fixes the profit at a certain level with the ability to open order basket
For best results, it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart
Since this is a trend-following Expert Advisor, we recommend disabling the Expert Advisor in case of protracted trends or during important economic news releases.
SETTINGS
- Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000)
- Lot size - lot size
- Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
- Trade Sell:allow the adviser to sell
- Max spread - maximum spread for opening and closing positions
- Close from opposite - close positions when a new signal comes
- Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
- Take profit - take profit in pips
- Trailing Stop - minimum total distance from the current price to StopLoss, in pips
- Trailing Step - trailing step, in pips
- Max positions - maximum positions per direction
- Distance - distance between positions
- Lot multiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders
- Orders for second distance - From which order will the dynamic distance begin (number)
- Second distance start – This value sets the distance between first order and market price, where the dynamic distance will begin
- Second distance multiplier – The multiplier factor for increasing distance between orders
- Close partial after order # - order number to activate the drawdown reduction
- Percentage to close - minimum percentage of profit from balance to close
- Start hour, End hour - sets the time interval for searching signals
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