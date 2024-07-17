QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed.

in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis,

QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability

Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders.





Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!





The advisor is equipped with the functions

lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter

- the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter MoneyManagement - capital management function.

- capital management function. MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:





1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level