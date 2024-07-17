QuantumScalp

QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                       

in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis,

QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed.

Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders.

Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!

The advisor is equipped with the functions
  • lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter
  • MoneyManagement - capital management function.
  • MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:

1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level


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Trend Control is a trend-following Expert Advisor that determines the trend direction and closes positions only at trend reversals. The EA is equipped with a minimum of the most necessary functions to simplify working with it. The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. The EA is suitable for both five-digit quotes and four-digit quotes. The EA is equipped with a Stop Loss. The EA does not use any risky systems which increase the volume or increasing the
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Turbo Scalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Turbo Scalp is a scalper based on mathematical analysis of the market situation, for working under any market conditions. The scalper moves along the expected trend line and closes positions at a trend reversal. The EA uses an algorithm based on rough mathematics to determine the expected trend line. The EA does not use any indicators. The EA trades around the clock. When deals in one direction is closed, it opens deals in the opposite direction. The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUS
Apexion
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Apexion - is a scalper that analyzes the market direction in a narrow range using multi-currency analysis and analysis of current market volumes. Analyzing the market, the advisor finds entry and exit points taking into account the trend indicators of the currency pair, as well as correlations. The advisor uses dynamic points of closing positions to minimize risks. The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it. Basically, the adviso
Accuratum
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Accuratum - is a multicurrency scalper based on mathematical market analysis and currency pair correlation data. EA analyzes multicurrency data to determine optimal points for opening and closing positions. The advisor uses dynamic points for closing positions to minimize risks and optimize profits. The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasin
Efficientum
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Efficientum  - is a multicurrency trading EA based on multicurrency analysis and mathematical control. EA is based on the connection of currency pairs and the calculation of the mathematical deviation from the leading currency pairs, as well as movement along the trend. The opening and closing points of positions are determined by calculating the minimum risk and profit optimization. The trading robot does not require any configuration! The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most
FlashTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
FlashTrade Pro FlashTrade Pro is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the high-speed world of financial markets.                                             By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analytics, FlashTrade Pro automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with exceptional speed and accuracy. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume o
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
ScalperEdge
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
ScalperEdge ScalperEdge is an advanced automated trading advisor crafted to maximize your trading performance in the fast-paced financial markets. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analytics, ScalperEdge automates the scalping strategy, allowing traders to profit from small price movements with exceptional precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure t
ScalpeX Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
ScalperX ScalperX is a cutting-edge automated trading advisor designed to streamline and enhance your trading activities in the fast-paced financial markets. By harnessing advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, ScalperX automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be
SpeedTrder
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
SpeedTrader SpeedTrader    is a premier automated trading advisor engineered to optimize your trading strategy in the high-velocity financial markets. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, SpeedTrader automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable speed and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure to
TradeSwift Scalper
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
TradeSwift Scalper TradeSwift Scalper is an innovative automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize profits in the fast-moving financial markets. Leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analysis, TradeSwift Scalper automates the scalping process, allowing you to capitalize on small price movements with high efficiency and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open
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