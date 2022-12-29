Step Ahead

4.86

"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor

The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings.

The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky strategy and doesn’t use martingale, grid, or averaging!

This expert advisor has many features that would certainly fit the needs of any trader trading breakout strategies. When running multiple instances of “Step Ahead” you can activate the daily drawdown check. This will allow the different instances of different symbols to communicate and stop trading if a maximum drawdown is reached. Ideal for prop firm accounts.


What do you need to run it?


The EA suits all levels of traders, beginners, intermediate, or experts.

You can run it on a small account of 500$ with a risk of 1% to 2% per trade. It can also work on a 100$ account but be aware that with a minimum standard volume 0.01, your risk is higher.

It can be used to trade any range breakout strategy. The major ones are:

  • USDJPY breakout from Asian Range.
  • EURUSD London Session opening breakout.
  • US100 New York session opening breakout.

The default provided settings are optimized to trade USDJPY on the Asian Range breakout.

Once you purchase the EA, reach us to share with you the set files that we have optimized

The EA features

The EA is quite flexible with a large number of parameters. You can check the details on the following USER GUIDE

  • Range Settings: It allows setting the range’s start, end, and close time. It also allows taking a buffer from the extremum using the current spread or a fixed value. 
  • Order closure: You can specify the expiry time and the possibility of deleting pending order if the opposite order is triggered. 
  • Order Size: You can choose a fixed lot size or a percentage to risk from your account balance. 
  • Take Profit: Take profit can be fixed in points or a percentage of the range. In addition, a partial take profit can be activated to scale up at a specified time. 
  • Stop Loss: Stop Loss can be fixed in points or a percentage of the range. 
  • Break Even: Break even is configurable and can be set in points or the percentage of the range, a buffer is available to cover the commission. 
  • Trailing Stop: Trigger and trailing are configurable and can be set in points or the percentage of the range. 
  • Volatility Filter: A volatility filter is introduced to prevent taking any trades based on ATR daily value 
  • Trend Filter: it allows you to force trading direction, trade with previous day momentum, or use a multi timeframe moving average for the direction 
  • Day Trading Filter: this feature allows you to limit trading during specific days during the week 
  • And finally, Daily Draw Down Control allows you to activate the drawdown monitoring on one or multiple instances of Step Ahead. 
Please make sure you don't change inputs on the fly, better to remove and reload the EA if needed


Reviews 15
Brian Mason
46
Brian Mason 2025.10.24 13:03 
 

A really good expert for MT5. It's very easy to set up, and everything is very well described. The support is top-notch. Unfortunately, I can only give it 5 stars; I'd like to give it 6.

James
46
James 2025.07.26 20:57 
 

I have purchased EA’s from Lionel before and he is a very professional developer! I recently purchased step ahead and asked if it would be possible to add a feature to the already AMAZING EA, he went away and implemented this without question! Thank you very much!

Markis L
226
Markis L 2024.05.02 23:24 
 

Very well support from developer. With the right settings, this Strategy is 100% profitable on basically any pair.

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Robby Philip Bachmann
136
Robby Philip Bachmann 2025.11.27 07:04 
 

Very Profitable Expert Advisor! With the right settings, it has been running very stably and profitably. A big compliment to Lionel, who is super friendly and incredibly helpful. This purchase was definitely worth it!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.11.27 08:01
Thanks a lot for the review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ and yes this strategy is a long term profitable one, we might get some bad weeks and months but overall we are doing well
Brian Mason
46
Brian Mason 2025.10.24 13:03 
 

A really good expert for MT5. It's very easy to set up, and everything is very well described. The support is top-notch. Unfortunately, I can only give it 5 stars; I'd like to give it 6.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.10.24 13:17
Thanks a lot Brian, I am happy to read your feedback ☺️ and glad to see that the EA is doing as expected.
Julien Metz
327
Julien Metz 2025.08.18 11:45 
 

I do not know why the rating are as good as they are. The live testing gives me bad results and the back test is bringing a profit of 0.5% over 7 months. Asking for recommended set files I get told that i need to make my own regularly as trading needs to be looked on and that the set given is what he can offer. So this is not automated trading. And even with the set files given, I am not getting the results that are talked about here. Very strange.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.08.18 13:09
Hi Julien, It is disappointing see your review especially that little exchange we had. You have contacted us and we showed you where to download the sets, three are available public so anyone can test them.
Although these 3 sets had a potential to generate 20% since the beginning of the year, with small tweaks you can do much better, check your inbox, you may have done wrongly your tests.
Again if you use the default settings as mentioned, you have a winning set since 6 years, each year is positive - you can check in the comment section. As for the EA and sets, I explained to you that the EA is a framework, it is for trader who want to put time to generate unique sets for them, which explain the reviews you are not agreeing with. In all case we are more than happy to help you progress with this EA, contact us if you have any queries. Lio
James
46
James 2025.07.26 20:57 
 

I have purchased EA’s from Lionel before and he is a very professional developer! I recently purchased step ahead and asked if it would be possible to add a feature to the already AMAZING EA, he went away and implemented this without question! Thank you very much!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.07.27 05:06
Thanks James for this review, much appreciated it, and we are here for any further support needed.
Markis L
226
Markis L 2024.05.02 23:24 
 

Very well support from developer. With the right settings, this Strategy is 100% profitable on basically any pair.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.05.04 08:28
Thanks a lot Markis, much appreciated 👍👍
gorilla-space
84
gorilla-space 2023.12.13 14:08 
 

Superb coding quality and support!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.13 14:50
Super Happy reading your review, thanks a lot 👍👍
Patvoe
51
Patvoe 2023.10.08 12:09 
 

Very good EA very flexible and very good Supporet from the developer really great work

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.08 12:49
Thanks a lot for your review, I hope this EA will serve you well, anything you need I am here to help
Ben K
74
Ben K 2023.08.27 08:00 
 

Amazing what going back to the basics can do. It really is that easy, I think there is just enough inputs you can do where its not to confusing but still gives you everything you need to set up multiple winning strategies on multiple pairs. I find it fun trying to find even more tickers/pairs i can get this set up and tweaked just right. Lionel is super helpful and great guy too. My favorite EA I've bought here by far. Thanks brother.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.27 08:04
Thanks a lot Ben, I really appreciate your review, and I am happy I am able to connect with like-minded client like you. Thanks bro.
Freddy Manuel Dominguez Diaz
128
Freddy Manuel Dominguez Diaz 2023.06.26 01:31 
 

Delivers on what was promised, both in backtesting and in live trading. If you subject it to parameter optimization, the results are even better.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.26 02:24
Thanks for your review, much appreciated.
David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2023.06.09 19:47 
 

Really good and flexible EA and the developer gives great support. Additionally you get very good setfiles from him. Regardless, the EA can be optimized for just about any asset.... Very good work

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.09 20:12
Thanks a lot David for review, much appreciated 👍
Fractal Chaos Tapes
25
Fractal Chaos Tapes 2023.05.05 00:29 
 

This is the best EA I found on the market and allows managing a wide range of trading approaches. It is extremely reliable and it works in a real way. Haidar is very good in keeping up with details and does not leave you without support and explanation. A complete developer very rare to find. I strongly recommend.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.05.05 07:32
Thanks a lot, much appreciated.
Ihor Otkydach
32549
Ihor Otkydach 2023.04.01 19:58 
 

This is an excellent adviser and a very good author. I recommend to everyone! Especially for those who are looking for a safe advisor for Prop trading.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.04.01 20:09
Thanks a lot Igor for your review, much appreciated 👍
CURTES
155
CURTES 2023.01.10 04:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.10 05:37
Hi, thanks for you purchase and for getting i touch with us. I will contact you to understand better the parameters you have set and to collect the logs to look into your case.
acer56
196
acer56 2023.01.03 04:22 
 

Fine, without errors working ea (live account). The seller is absolutely reliable and a very helpful person. If i needed support he got in touch immediately. I can recommend a purchase.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.13 16:48
Thanks a lot for your review and your purchase, very glad to have you in my happy client circle
Tom Loebel
590
Tom Loebel 2023.01.02 17:53 
 

01.02.2023: With the right settings, this Strategy is 100% profitable on basically any pair. The author is very friendly and competent (Volatility Filter was added on my request after just a couple hours). I am pleased with my purchase.

Update 26.08.2023: Still the most reliable EA I have ever used. It has passed me Prop Firm Challenges with ease. Lio is still implementing new features when asked about it even after half a year since purchase and you can count on his skills.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21603
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2023.01.03 06:59
Thanks Tom, much appreciated your review and your suggestions to improve the EA. Looking forward to the great results we will achieve with Step Ahead.
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