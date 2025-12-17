Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep

This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep peaceful and avoid blowing up your account Don't lose more money than you had planned !





This licensed version can be used both on demo and live accounts without any limitation. Before using it on a live account, I advise you to configure and test all parameters and verify that its operation meets your needs. If you need an unrestricted trial version to test on your demo account, you can find it at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156416

Link to the User Manual





DD Monitor will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded.

It is essential for all traders who use EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

