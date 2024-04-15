Structure Blocks

5

Structure Blocks: a structured way to analyze market structure 

This indicator is for you if you are a price action or smart money concept trader. It identifies market trends' ultimate highs and lows and intermediaries' swing lows and highs. It adjusts based on candles' body where most of the volume is, disregarding wicks.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 

How it works:

Each block consists of a move with the trend and correction until a breakout is up or down. The criteria for establishing a breakout depends on the current trend's direction. In bullish trends, any breaks above previous highs start a new block, and the same is true in bearish trends for breaks below previous lows. A new breakout occurs if the body of a candle falls below the low or above the high. Price wicks are ignored. The indicator will continuously check the intermediate swing high and swing low. A swing high is identified by having lower highs on both sides, whereas a swing low has higher lows.

How you can use it:

  • Multi-timeframe breakdown analysis
  • Identify market structure if trending down or up
  • Plan your trades by trading breakouts and retracements
  • Identify where to put stop loss and take profit
  • Trail your stop loss with new swing forming
  • Get informed by alert and mobile notifications on new breaks


Reviews 7
Ted Feemc
23
Ted Feemc 2025.12.02 08:01 
 

Great indicator. It looks simple, but is very powerful. And Lio responds very quickly!

Himura Shirosama
111
Himura Shirosama 2025.05.28 18:49 
 

very usefull thanks

gma.cl
29
gma.cl 2024.09.22 06:11 
 

Love the simplicity and use of this indicator. Please make a pdf with some more examples, inlcuding best timeframes and assets to trade. Great work guys!!

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Ted Feemc
23
Ted Feemc 2025.12.02 08:01 
 

Great indicator. It looks simple, but is very powerful. And Lio responds very quickly!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.12.02 13:47
Thanks a lot for this awesome review
Himura Shirosama
111
Himura Shirosama 2025.05.28 18:49 
 

very usefull thanks

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.05.29 12:04
Thanks a lot for the review, much appreciated
Denis Kislicyn
5314
Denis Kislicyn 2024.10.16 21:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2025.05.29 12:06
Thanks Denis, just got the chance to see your review and feedback, much appreciated the time you took to write it. I will check all the points you sent and I reply back to you in the details. apologies again I missed this great review
gma.cl
29
gma.cl 2024.09.22 06:11 
 

Love the simplicity and use of this indicator. Please make a pdf with some more examples, inlcuding best timeframes and assets to trade. Great work guys!!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.09.22 07:58
Thanks a lot for this review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ and thanks for the suggestion, I will work on it.
Blue8903
20
Blue8903 2024.08.15 22:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.08.15 22:35
Thanks a lot for your review 🙂 much appreciated 👍 the EA is ready and on sale! get it now , search for ultimate SmC 😉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115309
Roopesh R
92
Roopesh R 2024.07.06 12:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.06 13:13
Awesome review, super glad to read it, and thanks for being a real trader appreciating this type of indicator ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
bravochile
14
bravochile 2024.05.26 04:54 
 

excelente..

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.05.26 06:55
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
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