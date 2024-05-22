Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk management strategies to optimize trading performance under various market conditions

Description



Ultimate SMC is designed to use an advanced and consistent market structure indicator, "Structure Blocks", combined with advanced SMC settings starting with Killzone trading, liquidity sweep options, FVG, OTE, and inverted FVG, in addition to market structure confirmations. This comes with an advanced arsenal of features to automate your trading plans, such as trailing stops, partial take profits, news filter, and daily drawdown and profit targets. Below is a detailed summary of its features and functionalities. Each feature provides robust control and flexibility, enabling traders to tailor the Expert Advisor to their unique trading needs and market conditions.

Visual and Control Features: Visualize trading setups and manage trades directly from a user-friendly panel.

Trading Schedule and Execution: Specify trading times and fine-tune market execution settings to fit your strategy.

Entry Strategy Selection: Choose from various entry strategies such as Fair Value Gaps, Inverted Fair Value Gaps, Breaker Block, Optimal Trade Entry, and Premium/Discount setups.

Market Structure Trading: Leverage market structure by confirming entries on the current timeframe. Enhance accuracy with up to three additional timeframe filters, allowing for trading at premium or discounted prices.

Advanced Trade Management: Set rules for maximum trades per session and implement safeguards to prevent new trades if previous ones are in loss.

Automated Trade Exits: Automate trade closures and order deletions based on specific timings and conditions, streamlining exit strategies.

Volume and Order Management: Control trade volumes with adjustable order sizes, and utilize sophisticated options for order rotation and expiry management.

Risk Management Settings: Tailor Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters using detailed criteria such as points, risk-to-reward ratios, and block values.

Partial Profits and Trailing Stops: Optimize trading outcomes with options for booking partial profits and managing trailing stop losses.

News and Market Filters: Choose not to trade on specific days or during high-impact news events, with customizable settings for pausing trades around critical news times.

Profit and Drawdown Controls: Manage your trading capital effectively with settings to limit daily profits and drawdowns, ensuring capital preservation and risk management.



How to Use it

The EA is compatible with all kind of symbols and timeframes. Several sets for known strategies are provided, please check how to download them in the first comment here. We recommend that you have good knowledge how SMC strategy works, and knowledge to backtest the EA correctly. Default settings are random settings, please make sure you download the settings from here. Don't hesitate to download Structure Blocks indicator, it will help you with the visual.



