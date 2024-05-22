Ultimate SMC

4.67

Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk management strategies to optimize trading performance under various market conditions

Description

Ultimate SMC is designed to use an advanced and consistent market structure indicator, "Structure Blocks", combined with advanced SMC settings starting with Killzone trading, liquidity sweep options, FVG, OTE, and inverted FVG, in addition to market structure confirmations. This comes with an advanced arsenal of features to automate your trading plans, such as trailing stops, partial take profits, news filter, and daily drawdown and profit targets. Below is a detailed summary of its features and functionalities. Each feature provides robust control and flexibility, enabling traders to tailor the Expert Advisor to their unique trading needs and market conditions.

  • Visual and Control Features: Visualize trading setups and manage trades directly from a user-friendly panel.

  • Trading Schedule and Execution: Specify trading times and fine-tune market execution settings to fit your strategy.

  • Entry Strategy Selection: Choose from various entry strategies such as Fair Value Gaps, Inverted Fair Value Gaps, Breaker Block, Optimal Trade Entry, and Premium/Discount setups.

  • Market Structure Trading: Leverage market structure by confirming entries on the current timeframe. Enhance accuracy with up to three additional timeframe filters, allowing for trading at premium or discounted prices.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Set rules for maximum trades per session and implement safeguards to prevent new trades if previous ones are in loss.

  • Automated Trade Exits: Automate trade closures and order deletions based on specific timings and conditions, streamlining exit strategies.

  • Volume and Order Management: Control trade volumes with adjustable order sizes, and utilize sophisticated options for order rotation and expiry management.

  • Risk Management Settings: Tailor Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters using detailed criteria such as points, risk-to-reward ratios, and block values.

  • Partial Profits and Trailing Stops: Optimize trading outcomes with options for booking partial profits and managing trailing stop losses.

  • News and Market Filters: Choose not to trade on specific days or during high-impact news events, with customizable settings for pausing trades around critical news times.

  • Profit and Drawdown Controls: Manage your trading capital effectively with settings to limit daily profits and drawdowns, ensuring capital preservation and risk management.


How to Use it

The EA is compatible with all kind of symbols and timeframes. Several sets for known strategies are provided, please check how to download them in the first comment here.

We recommend that you have good knowledge how SMC strategy works, and knowledge to backtest the EA correctly.

Default settings are random settings, please make sure you download the settings from here

Don't hesitate to download Structure Blocks indicator, it will help you with the visual.


Reviews 7
Vipin Vijaykumar Menon
226
Vipin Vijaykumar Menon 2026.02.16 14:29 
 

If there were more than 5 stars I'd have given it for this EA...For anyone who understands or is learning SMC, ICT and liquidity concepts this is a solid weapon..Especially after the incorporation of news filter this has significantly improved...The versatility and flexibility of this EA is vast and immense ...Extra 5 stars to Lio for his unwavering support always and listening to suggestions from the users...Of course there is room for significant improvements and I am sure Lio and his team will leave no stones unturned to make it the Ultimate EA on the market.

Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.07.22 21:37 
 

I love the fact that you can build many different SMC strategies with a single EA, only limited by your imagination. This really is a brilliant Expert Advisor with great potential. Support is also first-rate as usual with Lio's products.

Gerfxtrade01
50
Gerfxtrade01 2024.06.05 13:08 
 

I recently started using the Ultimate SMC, and I must say it has revolutionized my trading strategies! As an advanced trader focusing on all kinds of concepts, this EA is everything I hoped for and more. Its suite of features, combined with its user-friendly interface and many risk management tools, makes it a must-have asset in my trading arsenal. Big thanks to Lio for his craftsmanship on this one! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

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Vipin Vijaykumar Menon
226
Vipin Vijaykumar Menon 2026.02.16 14:29 
 

If there were more than 5 stars I'd have given it for this EA...For anyone who understands or is learning SMC, ICT and liquidity concepts this is a solid weapon..Especially after the incorporation of news filter this has significantly improved...The versatility and flexibility of this EA is vast and immense ...Extra 5 stars to Lio for his unwavering support always and listening to suggestions from the users...Of course there is room for significant improvements and I am sure Lio and his team will leave no stones unturned to make it the Ultimate EA on the market.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.16 17:10
Thank you so much for this amazing feedback — it truly means a lot 🙏
Ultimate SMC was built exactly for traders like you who understand Smart Money Concepts, liquidity, and the logic behind price action. It’s great to see you leveraging the flexibility of the framework to fit your own approach.
Really glad to hear the news filter is making a difference — this is exactly the kind of improvement that comes from listening to the community and real trading conditions.
Your point about continuous improvement is absolutely right. Ultimate SMC is not a “finished product”, it’s a framework that will keep evolving, and feedback like yours plays a big role in shaping what comes next.
Thanks again for your trust, your support, and for being part of the journey — we’ll keep pushing to make it one of the most powerful tools out there 🚀
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
212
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana 2024.10.04 12:51 
 

Aluquei esse EA por 3 meses e já to usando ele a 2 e infelizmente até o momento ele não abriu uma ordem🤦🏻‍♂️, já segui todos os tutoriais recomendados pelo o autor e nada, a ideia do EA trabalhar com SMC é excelente mais na prática pelo menos pra mim o EA não tá fazendo o que deveria fazer.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2026.02.16 17:11
Thank you for your honest feedback — I truly appreciate you taking the time to share your experience 🙏
I completely understand your frustration. If the EA has not opened any trades after 2 months, it usually indicates that something in the configuration, market conditions, or filters is preventing valid setups from being triggered — especially with an SMC-based system, where conditions can be quite strict by design.
Ultimate SMC is not a high-frequency EA; it is built to wait for specific market structures (liquidity sweeps, confirmations, etc.), and depending on the selected settings, symbol, timeframe, and filters (including sessions and news), it may trade less frequently. That said, 0 trades over such a period is definitely something we should investigate together.
Please reach out to me directly (or via our Discord), and I’ll personally review your setup — including symbols, timeframes, inputs, and broker conditions — to identify what’s blocking execution. In many cases, a few adjustments can make a big difference.
Your feedback is valuable, and I’m here to help you get the EA working as intended 👍
Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.07.22 21:37 
 

I love the fact that you can build many different SMC strategies with a single EA, only limited by your imagination. This really is a brilliant Expert Advisor with great potential. Support is also first-rate as usual with Lio's products.

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.22 21:52
Thank you so much for your fantastic review! 🌟 I am thrilled to hear that you're enjoying the flexibility and potential of our EA. It's wonderful to know that you're finding it useful for building various SMC strategies. Your kind words about our support team mean a lot to us. We're always here to help you get the most out of our products. Happy trading! 😊
dte011
326
dte011 2024.06.12 21:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.13 06:48
Thank you so much for your fantastic review! We're thrilled to hear that you have already discovered some exceptional settings. Our goal is to provide a transparent tool that empowers serious traders to implement their manual trading strategies. Your feedback reinforces our commitment to offering a versatile and powerful solution within the SMC trading style. Happy trading, and we look forward to hearing more about your successes!
Gerfxtrade01
50
Gerfxtrade01 2024.06.05 13:08 
 

I recently started using the Ultimate SMC, and I must say it has revolutionized my trading strategies! As an advanced trader focusing on all kinds of concepts, this EA is everything I hoped for and more. Its suite of features, combined with its user-friendly interface and many risk management tools, makes it a must-have asset in my trading arsenal. Big thanks to Lio for his craftsmanship on this one! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.06 05:27
Thank you so much for your incredible review! We’re thrilled to hear that Ultimate SMC has revolutionized your trading strategies and become an essential asset in your trading arsenal. It's gratifying to know that our suite of features are meeting the needs of advanced traders like yourself. We appreciate your kind words about our risk management tools and craftsmanship. Your feedback motivates us to keep enhancing our product. Safe trading!
Sam Bodden.Jr
59
Sam Bodden.Jr 2024.06.03 07:23 
 

This just don’t have enough stars to show the Quality it really is, now time ⏰💰. Just get one 😎

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.13 06:49
Thank you for your amazing review and kind words! We're delighted to hear that you're so pleased with the quality of our product. Your enthusiasm and support mean a lot to us. Happy trading, and we wish you continued success and great results!
Hussein Al Tamimi
156
Hussein Al Tamimi 2024.06.02 16:12 
 

Bought the Ultimate SMC and immediately started doing some strategy building that I know, even the ones on youtube I could replicate with this EA! The most beatiful thing is that it works like its supposed to, there is so much thought and action put into the EA, that I genuinely think it's one of the best EA's out there where you can create almost any strategy, whether it's silver bullet, or other time based/sweep strategies. Thank you Lio for this EA. Life saver!

Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
21606
Reply from developer Haidar Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.03 06:38
Thank you so much for your incredible five-star review of the Ultimate SMC! We're thrilled to hear that you have successfully built and replicated strategies using our EA, even those from YouTube. Our team has indeed put extensive thought and effort into creating a framework that meets diverse strategic needs, and it is immensely gratifying to know that it has made a positive impact on your trading experience. Mentioning that this EA is compatible with strategies such as the silver bullet and time-based/sweep strategies truly resonates with our mission to provide a comprehensive and effective trading solution. We are super happy that the Ultimate SMC has become a valuable asset for you. Thank you again for your kind words and for choosing our product. We look forward to continuing to support your trading journey and to bringing more innovative features in the future.
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