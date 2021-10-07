Elliott WAVE Manual Marking Tool

Most of those who trade in Forex are aware of the Elliott Wave Analysis System. So what is this wave analysis: This is the study and analysis of price, and not its derivatives (various indicators); The ability to determine price targets using Fibonacci tools (Elliott waves are closely related to Fibonacci numbers). You can get a clear picture of the market at all time scales; With EWA, it is possible to build a trading system with a clear description of the inputs and outputs.

For simplicity, the marking of waves offer you an indicator for marking the waves of Elliot. The user needs only to select the wave level, select the wave type and add waves by clicking on the vertices of the graph.

How the program works:

First, select the level of the waves using the mouse or the numbers on the keyboard 0..9.
Select the wave type with either the mouse or Impulse (I - button) 12345, Correction (C - button) ABC, Complex (Y - button) WXY, Triples (Z - button) WXYXZ, Triangle (T - button) ABCDE.
After clicking Add wave or Insert, the program is ready to start marking, after clicking, you can place labels on the chart.
After installing the waves, selecting the wave label, you can change their property by changing only one label, wave labels can be moved.
When selecting the waves and pressing the L button, displays the lines between the waves.

When selecting the waves and pressing the K button, displays the channels between the waves.

When selecting the waves and pressing the [ or ] button, increases or decreases the waves degree.

Hovering a wave label displays the percentage ratio of the waves, namely wave 3 to wave 1, wave 5 to wave 3, wave 2 and 4 to waves 1 and 3.

When selecting the waves and pressing the F button Fibo levels are projected.
The ESC button deselects all objects on the chart.
The DELETE button deletes all selected objects on the chart.
Save wave to file - saves the wave marking of the graph to a file and, if necessary, can be loaded onto another graph.
Upload wave from file - uploads waves to the chart.
Parabol indicator (Button P) - The indicator calculates the polynomial regression on a certain number of bars, calculates the standard deviation of the price from the regression line on the same range and with Fibonacci coefficients. The degree of regression (RegressDegree) allows you to display a hyperbolic channel. Linear deviation channel KNLDev, allows you to set the multiplier to the deviation.
How to interpret: If the channel is bent and crosses the uptrend from top to bottom, this is a signal to deplete the trend, we should expect a correction or a change in direction. With a downtrend with exactly the opposite.
For a qualitative markup, a history of quotations is necessary. If the history is small, then the probability is high, to make a significant mistake. The markup should always begin with the largest schedule - monthly. Usually, first, the main price movements are highlighted, and then we look at the internal structure on a smaller chart, in this case the weekly chart. And so on to lower wave levels.

For marking, it is better to use two graphs, one for marking, and the second for determining the structure of waves on a smaller time frame. You can enhance EWA with several other methods of analysis (MACD, RSI, ...), this increases the effectiveness and eliminates unnecessary options. It is necessary to enter into transactions when the wave pattern is clear and clear.

I am sure that the indicator will speed up the wave layout on the chart at times. It will also help not to lose it - by saving to a file.

Good luck and great profits!











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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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