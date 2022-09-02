Harmonic Pattern Dashboard

Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for.

Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart.

These patterns often appear as M and W figures, or a combination of both. By calculating Fibonacci ratios between important points in the pattern, you can estimate price growth or decline.


Full Chart Scanner

Recognition of harmonic patterns requires high calculations and accuracy. For this reason, it is relatively difficult for a trader. This indicator automatically does this for you, Select the symbols and timeframes, then press the “RUN” button, that's all.

This indicator scans the chart to find the following patterns:

  •  The Batpattern       
  •  The Gartley pattern
  •  The Butterfly pattern
  •  The Crab pattern
  •  The Deep Crab pattern
  •  The Shark pattern
  •  The ALT Batpattern

Why are harmonic patterns so popular in forex trading?

Forex traders love harmonic patterns, as they are particularly well suited to the real-time dynamics of the foreign exchange markets. When they are correctly used, they can warn a trader when underlying conditions are likely to result in a price drop, based on historical data.


Which time frame and symbols can the indicator be used?

You will be able to use this indicator in all time frames and all symbols.

The indicator can be used in Forex market, Stock, Crypto and Commodities market.

 

Indicator features

·           Do not repaint.

·           High Win Rate 

·           With a golden dashboard. Select your favorite symbols and timeframes with just a few clicks.

·           Special user interface, easy to use.

·           Full simultaneous scan of up to 1600 symbol-timeframes.

·           High speed compared to similar products on the market (using optimal search algorithms)

·           Drawing ordering guide lines.

·           Send alerts and notifications if pattern is detected.

·           Ability to customize the user interface

 

 

 

 

 





Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2023.05.18 17:08 
 

The Scanner is very good and fast. I tested and Im using other tecnical indicator and analisys as a second confirmation and is realy good. I like beacuse i can see all timeframe as per selection. Now , I bougth 123 patter scanner, wait for my comment, but for sure will be good. Your are doing a great job and put all easy for the traders.

NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN
99
NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN 2022.12.13 16:44 
 

It's the best Harmonic Pattern, it's an accurate reversal point, thank you.

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2022.10.07 08:26 
 

Good indicator, it fulfills its function and does not load the system. Good price too.

