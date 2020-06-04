Weis Waves Result
- Indicators
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Fillipe Dos SantosComputer scientist and mql5 developer
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The result as the name explain, displays the result of a swing. Sometimes weis waves show a big effort, but a little result... The weis waves result is a better revelation about the volume, if united with weis waves. it is a volume indicator, but it is different from a conventional volume indicator, this indicator came from the wyckoff method, if you use the result you will have a different view of the market, regardless of which asset is operating.