Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation

Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hull Moving Average, you can choose the one that best suits your trading style.

In addition to these moving averages, this expert advisor also features Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex. With this feature, you can set a limit on the number of trades you make per day, as well as a Trailing Stop (%) that only starts when you have defined profit. This helps you to manage your risk effectively and maximize your potential profits.

This expert advisor also allows you to set Entry and closing times, giving you even more control over your trades. And with 4 optimization metrics to search for the best systems, including Net Profit + Stagnation, Net Profit + DD + Stagnation, CAGR Mean DD + Stagnation and Stagnation, you can find the best systems for your needs. To use the custom optimization metric, simply select Custom max in strategy tester.

Overall, this expert advisor is an ideal tool for traders who want to take their trading to the next level. With its powerful custom optimization metric and a variety of moving averages available, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. And with features such as Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, and Entry and closing times, you have even more control over your trades. So if you're looking for an expert advisor that can help you achieve success in your trading, this expert advisor is definitely worth considering.



