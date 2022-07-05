MACD fit for low stagnation MT4

!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!

This expert advisor trades when MACD cross the signal line with a custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system.

More

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex;

  • Entry and closing times;

Optimization
Search Best

  • Net Profit + Stagnation

  • Net Profit + DD + Stagnation

  • Stagnation

Acceptance Criteria

  • Minimum count of trades

  • Minimum payoff


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