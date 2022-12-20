Keltner Channel RSI EA

Maximize Your Profits with the Powerful Keltner Channel RSI EA - An Expert Advisor with Custom Optimization Metrics

Introducing the Keltner Channel RSI EA, an expert advisor that allows you to trade in a variety of ways using Keltner Channel and RSI signals. The Keltner Channel is a technical indicator that plots upper and lower bands around the price action, based on the volatility and average true range. The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the strength of an asset's price action, relative to its recent price history.

The Keltner Channel Signal allows you to enter trades based on the bar opening above or below the upper and lower bands. Additionally, the RSI Signal allows you to enter trades based on RSI rising or falling, crossing the level line, or changing direction.

The expert advisor also offers a variety of settings such as Trade only Long, Trade only Short or Trade Long and Short, limit number of trades per day (per side), Take Profit, fixed or trailing stop loss as % and limit session trading time (Entry and Exit hours).

Additionally, it provides a variety of optimization metrics such as Stagnation (-days), +Profit -Stagnation, +Profit -Loss% -Stagnation, +Profit -DD -Stagnation, +Profit -DD% -Loss% -Stagnation, +Profit +Sharpe -Stagnation, +Profit +Sharpe -DD -Loss% -Stag, +CAGR -DD -Stagnation, +CAGR -DD +Sharpe -Stagnation, +CAGR -DD -Loss% -Stagnation, +R squared (Pearson) -Stagnation, and +R squared (Spearman) -Stagnation.

Overall, the Keltner Channel RSI EA is an ideal tool for traders who want to take their trading to the next level. With its powerful custom optimization metric and a variety of Keltner Channel and RSI signals, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. So if you're looking for an expert advisor that can help you achieve success in your trading, the Keltner Channel RSI EA is definitely worth considering.


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