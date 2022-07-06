Percent Above Below Moving Average MT4

Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation [MT4 MT5 Expert Advisor]

!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!

This expert advisor enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.



Moving Averages Available ( MA TYPE )

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA)

  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

  • Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)

  • Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)

  • Linear Regression Moving Average

  • Hull Moving Average

More

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex.

  • Limit on the number of trades by the day

  • Trailing Stop (%)

  • Entry and closing times

  • 3 optimization metrics to search best systems as: Net Profit + Stagnation, Net Profit + DD + Stagnation and Stagnation; To use the custom optimization metric select "Custom max" in strategy tester.


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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