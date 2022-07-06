Percent Above Below Moving Average MT4
- Experts
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Smarterbot SoftwareSmarterbot is an AI research and deployment startup company. Our mission is to ensure high quality and reliable trading systems using advanced trading signals powered by the best of artificial intelligence algorithms to 100% algotrading for long term profitability and low stagnation. I invite you to
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation [MT4 MT5 Expert Advisor]
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!
This expert advisor enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.
Moving Averages Available ( MA TYPE )
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Simple Moving Average (SMA)
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Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
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Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
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Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)
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Linear Regression Moving Average
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Hull Moving Average
More
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Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex.
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Limit on the number of trades by the day
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Trailing Stop (%)
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Entry and closing times
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3 optimization metrics to search best systems as: Net Profit + Stagnation, Net Profit + DD + Stagnation and Stagnation; To use the custom optimization metric select "Custom max" in strategy tester.