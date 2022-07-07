Three Moving Averages for Stagnation MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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The Three (or Triple) Moving Average Trading system uses three moving averages, a short, a medium and long period. Trades long when the short moving average cross up the medium moving average and the medium moving average is higher than the long moving average. When the short moving average cross down medium moving average the system exits. The reverse is true for short trades. This expert contains an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.
Moving Averages Available ( MA TYPE )
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Simple Moving Average (SMA)
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Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
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Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
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Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)
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Linear Regression Moving Average
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Hull Moving Average
More
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Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex;
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Entry and closing times;
Optimization
Search Best
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Net Profit + Stagnation
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Net Profit + DD + Stagnation
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Stagnation
Acceptance Criteria
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Minimum count of trades
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Minimum payoff