Three Moving Averages for Stagnation MT4

!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!

The Three (or Triple) Moving Average Trading system uses three moving averages, a short, a medium and long period. Trades long when the short moving average cross up the medium moving average and the medium moving average is higher than the long moving average. When the short moving average cross down medium moving average the system exits. The reverse is true for short trades. This expert contains an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.



Moving Averages Available ( MA TYPE )

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA)

  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

  • Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)

  • Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)

  • Linear Regression Moving Average

  • Hull Moving Average

More

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex;

  • Entry and closing times;

Optimization
Search Best

  • Net Profit + Stagnation

  • Net Profit + DD + Stagnation

  • Stagnation

Acceptance Criteria

  • Minimum count of trades

  • Minimum payoff


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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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