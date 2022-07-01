SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4

SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation [Expert Advisor]



!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!

This expert advisor uses the Supertrend indicator with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.

You enter the position long when bar opens above ST indicator and reverse it (close the buy and open a new short position) when bar opens below indicator.

More

- Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex; Limit on the number of trades by the day;

Trailing Stop (%) that only starts when you have defined profit;

- Trailing Stop (%) que só inicia quando você definiu o lucro;

Entry and closing times;

To use custom optimization metric, select "Custom maximum" in the strategy tester.

Optimization

Search Best:

- Net Profit + Stagnation

- Net Profit + DD + Stagnation

- Stagnation