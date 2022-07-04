Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5

Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric.

The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST Fast line as an entry trigger, and the ST Slow line to trade in the direction of the trend. This can help you stay on the right side of the market and increase your chances of success.

Additionally, this expert advisor offers other features such as Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex. It also allows you to set Entry and closing times, giving you even more control over your trades. And with Custom optimization metrics to find the stagnation (in days), sytems with high CAGR with low dd and low stagnation, you can find the best systems for your needs.

Overall, this expert advisor is an ideal tool for traders who want to take their trading to the next level. With its powerful custom optimization metric and Supertrend indicator lines, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. So if you're looking for an expert advisor that can help you achieve success in your trading, this expert advisor is definitely worth considering.



