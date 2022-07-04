Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5

3

Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric.

The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST Fast line as an entry trigger, and the ST Slow line to trade in the direction of the trend. This can help you stay on the right side of the market and increase your chances of success.

Additionally, this expert advisor offers other features such as Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex. It also allows you to set Entry and closing times, giving you even more control over your trades. And with Custom optimization metrics to find the stagnation (in days), sytems with high CAGR with low dd and low stagnation, you can find the best systems for your needs.

Overall, this expert advisor is an ideal tool for traders who want to take their trading to the next level. With its powerful custom optimization metric and Supertrend indicator lines, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. So if you're looking for an expert advisor that can help you achieve success in your trading, this expert advisor is definitely worth considering.


Recommended products
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the Ichimoku Cloud Strategy EA MT5, an advanced trading automation tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor utilizes the popular Ichimoku Cloud indicator to facilitate automated trading, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to optimize their trading strategies. With its capability to execute trades based on multiple Ichimoku strategies, this EA provides robust trading advantages like precise entry and exit points, allowing users to na
TradersMarket MACD
Luka Savic
Experts
The MACD New York Session EA is a structured, rule-based trading system designed to capture high-quality trend and momentum opportunities during the most liquid part of the trading day. It is built around the classic MACD crossover concept, enhanced with session control, volatility-based risk management, and optional price action confirmation for cleaner entries. By focusing exclusively on the New York session, the EA avoids low-liquidity noise and concentrates execution where institutional part
Cloud Ironclad Opposite
Iswarya Maharaj
Experts
Cloud Ironclad Opposite EA — Version 7 Cloud Ironclad Opposite is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — one of the most complete trend-following frameworks in technical analysis. The EA reads the cloud structure to determine market bias and only takes positions when price and momentum are in clear alignment. The back test report is 30M bar chart How It Works (Overview) The EA identifies high-probability trade zones by analyzing the relationship between pri
Queen Rebate AI
Panyanon Hankhampa
Experts
Queen Rebate AI V3.0 - The Smart Dynamic Grid System Queen Rebate AI V3.0 is an advanced, highly intelligent Expert Advisor designed for both beginner and experienced traders. It completely upgrades the traditional grid strategy by introducing a "Smart Capital Tier" system and an adaptive "Dynamic Target" logic. Whether you want a plug-and-play solution or a robust risk-managed system, this EA is built to protect your capital while maximizing the risk-to-reward ratio. Key Features & Advantages:
TrendSync MACD Pro EA
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Experts
TrendSync MACD Pro EA Multi-timeframe Zero Lag MACD trend-following Expert Advisor — transparent logic, no black box, with a full suite of built-in risk controls. Overview TrendSync MACD Pro EA is a rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades crossovers of a Zero Lag MACD on a fast signal timeframe, but only in the direction confirmed by a higher timeframe trend — so entries are aligned with the dominant move instead of fighting it. Every rule is transparent and fully c
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Experts
1. ENGLISH (Primary Global Language) DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – The Ultimate Gold Algorithmic System Welcome to the next generation of Gold trading.   DeliBot Pro   is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe algorithmic trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . By merging high-frequency M1 momentum, M1 Reversal signals, and M15 Trend confirmation, DeliBot Pro captures precise gold market expansions while offering robust capital shields. Core Trading Philosophy Unlike typical gr
King Santosa Robot Trading MT5
Edwin Santosa
Experts
ROBOT TRADING KING SANTOSA XAUUSD Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Confidence. Robot Trading King Santosa is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed for traders who value consistency, automation, and disciplined risk management, this EA executes trades with precision while adapting to changing market conditions. Forget about spending hours in front of the charts. Once installed, the robot works automatically, allowing you to focus on gro
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Experts
BTC AURA – Intelligent MT5 Robot BTC AURA is an advanced trading system developed to automate operations on BTCUSD , using a Reverse Martingale strategy with intelligent adjustments. The robot takes advantage of market breakouts and reversals, managing entries and lot sizes strategically, with time filters, day-of-week control, and a visual dashboard. With it, you can participate in Bitcoin’s volatility automatically, without manual intervention, while maintaining full protection with Stop Loss,
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
Golden Velocity EA
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Golden Velocity EA Overview: Golden Velocity EA is a trading robot designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold/USD) with unparalleled precision and sophistication. This expert advisor combines cutting-edge technical analysis with a focus on wealth-building strategies, bringing a blend of innovation and success to your trading. Key Features: Optimized for 1-Hour Chart: Default settings are specifically tailored for the 1-hour XAU/USD Dynamic Versatility: While optimized for Gold/USD, the EA can be tested
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
CTR Reclaim
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
5 (1)
Experts
CTR Pro v2.1 — Institutional Reversal EA with Advanced Risk Management CTR Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade structured reversal patterns with strict risk control and professional execution logic. The system focuses on liquidity sweep behavior between recent highs and lows and executes trades only when price confirms a potential reversal. This version includes advanced trade management, session filters and a real-time dashboard for monitoring performance. Core Strategy L
Vanta Gold
Muhamad Hafizz Bin Abdullah
Experts
Vanta Gold: The Stealth XAUUSD Sniper Vanta Gold is a precision execution tool engineered specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) M1 timeframe. Unlike generic scalpers that "guess" market direction, Vanta Gold utilizes high-timeframe structural anchors to identify hidden liquidity pockets where institutional reversals occur. The Strategy: "Geometric Structural Alignment" Vanta Gold operates on the principle of Confluence . It ignores the noise of the M1 chart unless the price aligns with major H4 Su
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Titan Score EA MT5
Ilkay Ozsoy
Experts
Titan Score EA Titan Score EA, NASDAQ/US100, Dow Jones/US30, S&P500 gibi büyük küresel hisse senedi endeksleri ve yüksek volatilitedeki CFD/Forex çiftleri için yüksek derecede optimize edilmiş çoklu göstergeli birleşim puanlayan bir Uzman Danışmandır. Tek bir teknik gösterge veya katı geçiş kurallarına güvenmek yerine, bu Uzman Danışman, piyasa ortamlarını üç temel boyutta—Trend, Hız ve Yapısal Zamanlama—sürekli olarak değerlendirerek işlem yürütmesini ve pozisyon boyutlarını belirleyen dinamik
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Magaiver
RAFAEL MOTTA FERREIRA
Experts
The EA is currently in version 1.0. Updates will be released whenever necessary, and the corresponding configuration files will be made available. Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and capable of operating on any trading symbol. The provided configuration has been optimized for Gold, XAUUSD, on the M5 timeframe using a day-trading approach. A simple strategy based on channel analysis and the trading frequency of the asset. This strategy is called Cycle Theory and was created by Marcelo
Fontoura AutoPIlot MT5
Ricardo Henrique Matos
Experts
Auto Pilot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to turn market analysis into disciplined, fast, and controlled execution. It identifies potential opportunities, opens trades automatically, and manages each position with intelligent risk protection. Built for traders seeking technology, consistency, and reduced emotional interference through a simple, modern, and professional trading experience.    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxM-8v_qD5Q
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
EA Loc Trade
Francisco Alexandre Da Cruz Junior
Experts
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.78 (23)
Experts
Scalper Deriv is a scalping EA and automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 , supporting Forex, Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), traditional indices, and Deriv Synthetic Indices such as Volatility Index, Boom, Crash, and Step Index. More than just an EA: Scalper Deriv includes a system of set files organized by symbol and risk level. Instead of applying a universal configuration to all markets, Scalper Deriv uses parameters prepared for the characteristics of each instrument. This allows you to
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot
Premananth R
5 (1)
Experts
Artificial Intelligence Trading Robot is an automated trading system built around a self-adjusting analytical engine that continuously evaluates market behavior and adapts its internal parameters over time. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) but compatible with other liquid symbols, it is optimized for the H1 timeframe. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe: M15 & H1 (Recommended) Strategy
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
The Tree
Mr Navee Koonlert
Experts
This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Hedge Star EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
Experts
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. Join the chat room , get access to the performance showroom , get a fast & free
SmartRisk Investment Robot
Kingsley Samuel Quarm
Experts
SmartRisk Investment Robot SmartRisk Investment Robot is an Expert Advisor that combines a higher-timeframe trend and Stochastic crossover signal with a lower-timeframe price structure confirmation before entering a trade. Position size is calculated from the account size and risk level selected by the user, rather than a fixed lot value, and is capped by account-size brackets to help keep exposure proportional to account equity. Trading Logic On a new higher-timeframe bar, the EA checks the
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation mt4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has six types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation [Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor uses the Supertrend indicator with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. You enter the position long when bar opens above ST indicator and reverse it (c
Percent Above Below Moving Average MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation [MT4 MT5 Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Mo
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Long Entry: Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit: The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry: Traders enter a short position when the bar op
MACD fit for low stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor trades when MACD cross the signal line with a custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a tr
Three Moving Averages for Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! The Three (or Triple) Moving Average Trading system uses three moving averages, a short, a medium and long period. Trades long when the short moving average cross up the medium moving average and the medium moving average is higher than the long moving average. When the short moving average cross dow
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has nine types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
MACD fit for low stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the MACD signal as a trigger, with an optional moving average to confirm the signal. 8 custom fitness function optimization metrics are included to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metrics, traders can select acceptance criteria such as a minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system. Expert advisor rules Long entry: MACD line crosses the Signal line upward; [optio
Keltner Channel RSI EA
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Maximize Your Profits with the Powerful Keltner Channel RSI EA - An Expert Advisor with Custom Optimization Metrics Introducing the Keltner Channel RSI EA, an expert advisor that allows you to trade in a variety of ways using Keltner Channel and RSI signals. The Keltner Channel is a technical indicator that plots upper and lower bands around the price action, based on the volatility and average true range. The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the strength of an asset's price action, rel
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Introducing Three Moving Averages Pro, a collection of strategies involving moving averages with powerful custom optimization metrics, Three Moving Averages Pro helps you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit.  This strategy uses two entry conditions and one exit condition to execute trades with precision and accuracy. With a variety of options such as entry position at opening a bar above or below different moving averages and moving averages crossing in differe
Filter:
Ravi Sharma
559
Ravi Sharma 2022.10.01 15:52 
 

I am currently testing the EA after renting it, I have got the set file for EURUSD 15 minute from the author, will share complete feedback after testing in live account later.

Smarterbot Software
1396
Reply from developer Vinicius Barenho Pereira 2022.10.05 20:37
Ravi use the expert advisor as trading research tool. Take care of your own trading choices and test it in demo account for some period. The trading settings I gave you was a sample for you explore the software, optimize it again with other optimization metrics as "Sharpe Stagnation / R-squared / ..." and choose the system that suits your trading risk.
Reply to review