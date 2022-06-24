Moving Average Fit for Stagnation
- Experts
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Smarterbot SoftwareSmarterbot is an AI research and deployment startup company. Our mission is to ensure high quality and reliable trading systems using advanced trading signals powered by the best of artificial intelligence algorithms to 100% algotrading for long term profitability and low stagnation. I invite you to
- Version: 230.518
- Updated: 18 May 2023
- Activations: 5
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!
This expert advisor has nine types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset.
You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a new short position) when bar opens below MA. In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system.
Moving Averages Available ( MA_TYPE )
- Simple Moving Average ( SMA )
- Exponential Moving Average ( EMA )
- Smoothed Moving Average ( SMMA )
- Linear Weighted Moving Average ( LWMA )
- Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA )
- Triple Exponential Moving Average ( TEMA )
- Gann HiLo Activator ( HiLo )
- Volume-Weighted Average Price ( VWAP )
- Linear Regression Moving Average ( LRMA )