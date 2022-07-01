Moving Average Fit for Stagnation mt4

!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!!

This expert advisor has six types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset.

You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a new short position) when bar opens below MA.

In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system.

Moving Averages Available ( MA TYPE )

Simple Moving Average (SMA) Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) Gann HiLo Activator (HiLo) Linear Regression Moving Average (LINREG)

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Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Percentage stops are great for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies and also forex.

Limit on the number of trades by the day

Trailing Stop (%) that only starts when you have defined profit

Entry and closing times

Designed for HEDGE ACCOUNTS ONLY

3 optimization metrics to search best systems! To use the custom optimization metric select "Custom max" in strategy tester.

Search Best

Stagnation in days



Net Profit low Stagnation



Net Profit low DD Stagnation

Acceptance Criteria