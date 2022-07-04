Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
- Experts
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Smarterbot SoftwareSmarterbot is an AI research and deployment startup company. Our mission is to ensure high quality and reliable trading systems using advanced trading signals powered by the best of artificial intelligence algorithms to 100% algotrading for long term profitability and low stagnation. I invite you to
- Version: 221.9
- Updated: 8 October 2022
- Activations: 10
This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.
Long Entry:
- Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit:
- The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry:
- Traders enter a short position when the bar opens below the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens below the ST Line Fast. Short Exit:
- The current bar crosses up the ST Line Fast.
Other features include the ability to set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is suitable for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies, and forex. It also allows for setting entry and closing times for added control over trades. Additionally, it has a limit on the number of trades by the day and a trailing stop that only starts when a defined profit is reached.
Optimization options includes searching for the best systems with Stagnation (-days), +Profit -Stagnation, +Profit -DD -Stagnation, +Profit -Loss% -Stagnation and +Profit -DD -Loss% -Stagnation.