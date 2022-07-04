Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4

This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.

Long Entry:

Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit:

The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry:

Traders enter a short position when the bar opens below the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens below the ST Line Fast. Short Exit:

The current bar crosses up the ST Line Fast.

Other features include the ability to set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is suitable for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies, and forex. It also allows for setting entry and closing times for added control over trades. Additionally, it has a limit on the number of trades by the day and a trailing stop that only starts when a defined profit is reached.

Optimization options includes searching for the best systems with Stagnation (-days), +Profit -Stagnation, +Profit -DD -Stagnation, +Profit -Loss% -Stagnation and +Profit -DD -Loss% -Stagnation.