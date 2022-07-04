Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4

This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.

Long Entry:

  • Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit:
  • The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry:
  • Traders enter a short position when the bar opens below the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens below the ST Line Fast. Short Exit:
  • The current bar crosses up the ST Line Fast.

Other features include the ability to set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is suitable for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies, and forex. It also allows for setting entry and closing times for added control over trades. Additionally, it has a limit on the number of trades by the day and a trailing stop that only starts when a defined profit is reached.

Optimization options includes searching for the best systems with Stagnation (-days), +Profit -Stagnation, +Profit -DD -Stagnation, +Profit -Loss% -Stagnation and +Profit -DD -Loss% -Stagnation.

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Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has six types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation [Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor uses the Supertrend indicator with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. You enter the position long when bar opens above ST indicator and reverse it (c
Percent Above Below Moving Average MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation [MT4 MT5 Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Mo
MACD fit for low stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor trades when MACD cross the signal line with a custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a tr
Three Moving Averages for Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! The Three (or Triple) Moving Average Trading system uses three moving averages, a short, a medium and long period. Trades long when the short moving average cross up the medium moving average and the medium moving average is higher than the long moving average. When the short moving average cross dow
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has nine types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
MACD fit for low stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the MACD signal as a trigger, with an optional moving average to confirm the signal. 8 custom fitness function optimization metrics are included to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metrics, traders can select acceptance criteria such as a minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system. Expert advisor rules Long entry: MACD line crosses the Signal line upward; [optio
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5
Smarterbot Software
3 (1)
Experts
Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric. The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST
Keltner Channel RSI EA
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Maximize Your Profits with the Powerful Keltner Channel RSI EA - An Expert Advisor with Custom Optimization Metrics Introducing the Keltner Channel RSI EA, an expert advisor that allows you to trade in a variety of ways using Keltner Channel and RSI signals. The Keltner Channel is a technical indicator that plots upper and lower bands around the price action, based on the volatility and average true range. The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the strength of an asset's price action, rel
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Introducing Three Moving Averages Pro, a collection of strategies involving moving averages with powerful custom optimization metrics, Three Moving Averages Pro helps you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit.  This strategy uses two entry conditions and one exit condition to execute trades with precision and accuracy. With a variety of options such as entry position at opening a bar above or below different moving averages and moving averages crossing in differe
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