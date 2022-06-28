MACD fit for low stagnation

This expert trading tool utilizes the MACD signal as a trigger, with an optional moving average to confirm the signal. 8 custom fitness function optimization metrics are included to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metrics, traders can select acceptance criteria such as a minimum number of trades and payoff of a trading system.

Expert advisor rules

Long entry:

  1. MACD line crosses the Signal line upward;
  2. [optional] The bar opens above Trend Moving Average;

Exit Long:

  1. [optional] MACD line crosses the Signal downwards;
  2. [optional] At Take profit or Stop Loss;
  3. [optional] At the end of the day;

Short entry:

  1. MACD line crosses the Signal line downward;
  2. [optional] The bar opens above Trend Moving Average;

Exit Short:

  1. [optional] MACD line crosses the Signal upwards;
  2. [optional] At Take profit or Stop Loss;
  3. [optional] At the end of the day;

Other features include the ability to set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, which is suitable for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies, and forex. It also allows for setting entry and closing times for added control over trades. With custom optimization metrics, traders can find systems with high CAGR and low drawdown, as well as low stagnation. Additionally, traders can select from 7 types of moving average as a trend filter, including SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, HiLo, VWAP, and Linear Regression.

Traders can optimize the system by searching for the best net profit + stagnation, net profit + min DD + stagnation, CAGR over mean DD + stagnation, R-squared (Pearson), R-squared (Spearman), R-squared Pearson + stagnation, R-squared Spearman + stagnation and Stagnation.

Acceptance criteria include a minimum count of trades and minimum payoff.

Recommended products
Tortoise Shell
Milan Hnila
Experts
# Tortoise Shell ## Short Description Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering. ## Product Overview Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure. The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence: - Tick up = `1` - Tick down = `0` It then
Emerald EA Builder
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder! Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures). Blog posts about the EA: FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions  (latest update: jun 25, 2024) Emerald EA Builder - An introduction to a strategy maker If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you wa
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
The Ghost Protocol EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (2)
Experts
THE GHOST PROTOCOL EA: ADVANCED PHASE ALIGNMENT ENGINE System ID: XAU-H1-PROT-GP Classification: Professional Quantitative Trading System V. EMPIRICAL VALIDATION: PRACTICAL PERFORMANCE VERIFICATION To substantiate the algorithm’s operational stability under genuine market conditions, the live trading signal is provided below. This monitoring serves as an empirical demonstration of the robustness inherent in our phase-alignment model. Analytical Note: It is advised to evaluate the system through
QDragon Gold
Autthapon Kawpom
Experts
QDragon Gold - Smart Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading Expert Advisor QDragon Gold is a professional, fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The EA combines advanced trend-following mechanics with dynamic order management and capital protection systems. Key Highlights: * Trend-Following Logic: The EA trades strictly in the direction of the dominant market trend using multi-timeframe analysis to filter out false signals. * Adaptive Take Profit (TP): Automatically a
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Quantum AI Trader PRO
Wong Yong Kang
Experts
Quantum AI Trader PRO - Machine Learning & Momentum Hybrid Quantum AI Trader PRO is a next-generation trading system that bridges the gap between Deep Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) and proven Technical Analysis . Unlike standard "Black Box" AI systems that often fail in live markets, this EA uses a Hybrid Architecture : The Brain: A pre-trained Q-Learning model (Q-Table) analyzes market states based on Trend, Volatility, and RSI levels. The Filter: A robust Momentum Logic (MACD + EMA) val
XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU DAEDALUS QUANTUM MIND  CCI + Parabolic SAR Adaptive Intelligence (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind  is an adaptive, AI-inspired Expert Advisor that combines the legendary power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and Parabolic SAR with an intelligent "Quantum Neural" layer that dynamically adjusts trade parameters based on real-time market conditions. Named after Daedalus, the greatest architect and inventor of Greek mythology, this system builds an intricate "Labyrinth" of
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Titan Strength Pro
Marco De Donno
Experts
Titan Strength Pro    -  Where Currency Power Meets Smart Trading ===> Attention, the EA is not Plug and Play, it requires assistance, once purchased contact me <=== 2  Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System |  Built-in Drawdown Protection User guide    |    Set File Medium/low Risk   |    Update Guide  Wha t Makes This EA Different? Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro  EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 maj
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
AI Smart Concept
Rafael Dias Casabona
Experts
**Smart Money EUR/USD H1 Expert Advisor** Transform your trading with our advanced Smart Money Concept Expert Advisor designed specifically for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe. This sophisticated algorithm identifies institutional money movements and market structure shifts to capture high-probability trading opportunities. **Key Features:** - Advanced Smart Money Concept implementation - Optimized for EUR/USD H1 timeframe - Institutional-level market analysis - Risk management with customizable
Institutional quant trader EA
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Dealer Mirror EA MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Structural Levels Trading with Pattern Confirmation Overview Dealer Mirror EA is a professional trading robot that executes mean-reversion and momentum strategies based on structural dealer option levels. The EA monitors Put Walls, Call Walls, Deep Puts, Max Pain, and Secondary Call levels, entering trades only when confirmed by M15 candlestick patterns. This strategy is designed for traders who would like understand the mechanics of institutional
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Xau Archangel Genesis
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS  The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold XAU Archangel Genesis  is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined wit
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Experts
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
Experts
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
VNB SS650 Ver3 MT5
Hoang Linh Luc
Experts
VNB SS650 3.0 Live Signal Reference:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326210 Introduction System of 8 Condition Sets (DK1-DK8): Incorporates dozens of smart filtering layers to maintain accurate daily trading setups. The bot identifies trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4) and then zooms into lower timeframes (M5, M15) to pinpoint entries. This ensures highly optimized, trend-following entry points. Dynamic RSI & Multi-Timeframe Algorithm: Instead of relying on fixed 30/70 thresholds, the bot a
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
Phantom Snap
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
PHANTOM SNAP EA  v3.0          Advanced CRT + TBS Automated Trading System               MetaTrader 5 | Multi-Symbol | Netting  OVERVIEW Phantom Snap EA is a professional algorithmic trading system built on two of the most pow
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation mt4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has six types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open a
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation [Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor uses the Supertrend indicator with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. You enter the position long when bar opens above ST indicator and reverse it (c
Percent Above Below Moving Average MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation [MT4 MT5 Expert Advisor] !!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average with an powerful custom optimization metric to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Mo
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Long Entry: Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit: The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry: Traders enter a short position when the bar op
MACD fit for low stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor trades when MACD cross the signal line with a custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. In addition to the optimization metric you can select acceptance criteria as minimum number of trades and payoff of a tr
Three Moving Averages for Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! The Three (or Triple) Moving Average Trading system uses three moving averages, a short, a medium and long period. Trades long when the short moving average cross up the medium moving average and the medium moving average is higher than the long moving average. When the short moving average cross dow
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
Moving Average Fit for Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
!!! Current price of $30 will be soon increased to $50, so if you want to get a discounted price this is your last chance !!! Look at the screenshots to see how profitable this Expert Advisor is!!! This expert advisor has nine types of moving average to choose and a powerful custom optimization metric so you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit for any asset. You enter the position long when bar opens above Moving Average Line and reverse it (close the buy and open
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT5
Smarterbot Software
3 (1)
Experts
Introducing an expert advisor that uses two Supertrend indicator lines, ST Fast as entry trigger and ST Slow to trade in direction of the trend. This expert advisor is designed to help you find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit, using a powerful custom optimization metric. The Supertrend indicator is a popular trend-following indicator that helps traders identify the direction of the trend and make trades accordingly. With this expert advisor, you'll be able to use the ST
Keltner Channel RSI EA
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Maximize Your Profits with the Powerful Keltner Channel RSI EA - An Expert Advisor with Custom Optimization Metrics Introducing the Keltner Channel RSI EA, an expert advisor that allows you to trade in a variety of ways using Keltner Channel and RSI signals. The Keltner Channel is a technical indicator that plots upper and lower bands around the price action, based on the volatility and average true range. The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the strength of an asset's price action, rel
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Introducing Three Moving Averages Pro, a collection of strategies involving moving averages with powerful custom optimization metrics, Three Moving Averages Pro helps you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit.  This strategy uses two entry conditions and one exit condition to execute trades with precision and accuracy. With a variety of options such as entry position at opening a bar above or below different moving averages and moving averages crossing in differe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review