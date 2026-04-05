Etalon Universal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator uses its own market analysis algorithm that recursively goes through bar-level price movement information such as open, close and shadow prices. With this indicator, you can find the most likely trend reversal points. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs (cryptocurrencies, raw materials, stocks). The alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at the same time. The recommended principle of work - as soon as a red dot appears, we open a deal on sell. As soon as the blue dot appears, we open a buy trade.
Parameters:
Length - Number of bars for recursive analysis.
OnAlert - Sound notification.
OnEmail - Email notification.