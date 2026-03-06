- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 704
Profit Trades:
1 179 (69.19%)
Loss Trades:
525 (30.81%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-55.70 USD
Gross Profit:
7 886.63 USD (3 086 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 051.28 USD (1 954 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (84.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.67 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
11.96%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
962 (56.46%)
Short Trades:
742 (43.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
6.69 USD
Average Loss:
-11.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-270.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337.66 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-17.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.18 USD
Maximal:
349.14 USD (18.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (227.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.83% (66.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|699
|EURUSD
|375
|USDJPY
|360
|US30
|270
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-911
|EURUSD
|640
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|US30
|974
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-54K
|EURUSD
|55K
|USDJPY
|92K
|US30
|1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 2
|
Elev8-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.21 × 86
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.30 × 440
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.44 × 135
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 100
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
The Signal uses 3 of my robots:
Sakura: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82642?
Happy Pound: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87286
Lucky Euro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87403
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
1 276%
0
0
USD
USD
496
USD
USD
108
98%
1 704
69%
83%
1.30
1.08
USD
USD
42%
1:500