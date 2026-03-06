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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sakura EA
Evgenii Aksenov

Sakura EA

Evgenii Aksenov
Evgenii Aksenov

Evgenii Aksenov

4.6 (1011)
🌏 website: https://robomarket.org
17 products 5 signals 6 topics 143 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
108 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 276%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 704
Profit Trades:
1 179 (69.19%)
Loss Trades:
525 (30.81%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-55.70 USD
Gross Profit:
7 886.63 USD (3 086 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 051.28 USD (1 954 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (84.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.67 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
11.96%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
962 (56.46%)
Short Trades:
742 (43.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
6.69 USD
Average Loss:
-11.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-270.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337.66 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-17.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.18 USD
Maximal:
349.14 USD (18.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (227.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.83% (66.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 699
EURUSD 375
USDJPY 360
US30 270
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -911
EURUSD 640
USDJPY 1.1K
US30 974
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -54K
EURUSD 55K
USDJPY 92K
US30 1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 2
Elev8-Real2
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.21 × 86
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.30 × 440
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.44 × 135
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 100
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
133 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The Signal uses 3 of my robots:

Sakura: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82642?

Happy Pound: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87286

Lucky Euro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87403

No reviews
2026.07.16 06:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 05:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.10 16:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.06 10:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.06 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 548 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 08:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 51 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sakura EA
45 USD per month
1 276%
0
0
USD
496
USD
108
98%
1 704
69%
83%
1.30
1.08
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.