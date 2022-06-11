SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper.

market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies

Suggested timeframes to trading :

M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1

You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.

How does it work?

The SL Curruncy impulse Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

index line going trending upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.

index line trending downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.







