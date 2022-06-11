SL Curruncy impulse

5

SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper.

market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies  

Suggested timeframes to trading :

M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1

You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.

 How does it work?

The SL Curruncy impulse Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

index line going trending upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.

index line trending downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.



Reviews 4
cam028
6492
cam028 2022.07.08 10:39 
 

great customer service another great product

man1980
2362
man1980 2022.06.23 13:30 
 

another AWESOME indicator from the seller, currency impulse is top notched and shows you strength and weakness in a currency pair real time. excellent support from the seller

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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
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SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.05 17:09 
 

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[Deleted] 2022.08.13 01:55 
 

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cam028
6492
cam028 2022.07.08 10:39 
 

great customer service another great product

man1980
2362
man1980 2022.06.23 13:30 
 

another AWESOME indicator from the seller, currency impulse is top notched and shows you strength and weakness in a currency pair real time. excellent support from the seller

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