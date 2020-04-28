SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair

4.95

My  Intraday trading session indicator.   SL Session Strength 28 Pair https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585 

This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency

This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive panel where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the stronger and the weakness pair for the selected period. With this panel you can switch between currency pairs with one click.

Suggested timeframes to trading :

M1 - M5 - M15-M30 -H1 -H4 -D1

You can however just change session strength to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes. 

How does it work?

The SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

index line going +15 upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.

index line pointing -15 downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.

index line above another one means that one currency is stronger than the other.

Flat lines, or almost flat, represent currencies that are maintaining the current strength.

index line above +15 is likely to have a bullish trend against currencies below zero and vice versa.

If the option is enabled, the indicator will draw arrows for possible BUY or SELL signals on the current symbol. You can also select to be notified top ranking symbol.

How to trade with SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair

SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action.

Diverging lines, that is where a currency is gaining strength and the other is losing strength.(+15and-15 best Diverging symbol possible trending this value valid day trader)

Better when a line above +15-15 and one below.

BUY the STRONG and SELL the WEAK.

Why you should use the SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair?

The Currency Strength Lines indicator is a very useful tool to:

spot trend continuation weekly monthy strength

spot possible trend reversal weekly monthy strength 

Filter the best rank pairs to trade, showing which currencies are strong and which are weak

Buy Signal Color - buy Diverging arrow color.

Sell Signal Color - sell Diverging arrow color.

Neutral signal color - stop signal color.

Enable Notification - enable/disable notifications.

Send Alert Notification - send alert notifications (popup screen in MetaTrader).

Send Notification to Mobile - send notifications to the mobile app.

Send Notification via Email - send notifications via emails.

Charts symbol changer and synchronizer Mt4

if you want more information please  pm me














Reviews 36
swarren777
1053
swarren777 2022.09.26 05:41 
 

GREAT TOOL FOR TRADING TRENDS THE OPEN TO DATE RESET ALLOWS U TO REALLY GET IN SYNC WITH PRICE ACTION

Qaisar Abbas
56
Qaisar Abbas 2022.01.31 22:08 
 

This is such a beautiful work by the author, you do not need to scan or monitor 28 pairs' charts- the good thing is you can set it to a fixed time frame or relative one, which gives it a edge over other currency strength indicators. Also, dashboard is very useful which gives insight into the potential buy/sell side of the market. Highly recommended tool!

Radzhin
509
Radzhin 2022.01.30 08:04 
 

This is the best indicator among all currency strength indicators I've come across in MQL5. The interface of the indicator is very clear and understandable! Technical support is excellent as always! I am very satisfied!

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (14)
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User Manual For more information pm me            SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to
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Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
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5 (4)
Indicators
if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
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5 (5)
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Back testing can't; get indicator full performance  Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, t
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Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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Indicators
Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync. Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours). Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9. Currenc
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Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (4)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with  SL Scalping Arrow  * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find.  SL Cur
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Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
Suggested timeframes to trading :M1-M5 - M15-M30 -H1  wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper. histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong all red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action. currency is gaining
SL Curruncy impulse
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
SL Sniper
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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Christos Ioulianos
98
Christos Ioulianos 2023.04.01 18:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.05 17:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

swarren777
1053
swarren777 2022.09.26 05:41 
 

GREAT TOOL FOR TRADING TRENDS THE OPEN TO DATE RESET ALLOWS U TO REALLY GET IN SYNC WITH PRICE ACTION

Qaisar Abbas
56
Qaisar Abbas 2022.01.31 22:08 
 

This is such a beautiful work by the author, you do not need to scan or monitor 28 pairs' charts- the good thing is you can set it to a fixed time frame or relative one, which gives it a edge over other currency strength indicators. Also, dashboard is very useful which gives insight into the potential buy/sell side of the market. Highly recommended tool!

Radzhin
509
Radzhin 2022.01.30 08:04 
 

This is the best indicator among all currency strength indicators I've come across in MQL5. The interface of the indicator is very clear and understandable! Technical support is excellent as always! I am very satisfied!

qawassefan
147
qawassefan 2021.09.08 19:12 
 

One of the best available indicators...!!!

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.10.31 13:33
Thanks for the feedback
HomayounT
348
HomayounT 2021.08.16 20:07 
 

It s a couple weeks I m using it. It is a trustable indicator among many similar ones in market. It s handy and very useful. There are various ways to get benefit out of that. Specially I love the table in which colours giving a prompt brief of trending pairs in market in selected TF. Author is quick response and active and supportive against questions. I recommend.

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.08.16 20:21
Thanks for the feedback
Jennynguyen777
25
Jennynguyen777 2021.05.31 11:16 
 

It's a great trading tool, very good to use in daily trading, thanks for the great support Chalin Saranga

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.10.31 13:32
Thanks for the feedback
maykelmax
326
maykelmax 2021.05.25 10:30 
 

It gives me the best of the best advice between the currency strengths. When a given currency heats up in one side, the indicator will tell you about it and it works well with the supports and resistance ... I recommend

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.05.25 12:15
Thanks for the feedback
kusai gharibeh
252
kusai gharibeh 2021.04.07 14:57 
 

very good and excellent indicator.the nice thing about it,you can change to any currency ,and it will save everthing you installed to your charts.i hope if the gold and silver were there it will be great and awsome.Great job Chalin.i am very happy with it.thank you.

stonesmooth
179
stonesmooth 2021.03.23 18:07 
 

Cool Beans!

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2021.03.14 22:58 
 

Best strenght indicator. Like it so much!

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2020.11.13 15:50 
 

I have bought many products in mql5, almost 100, with the only one that I see the greatest security in my operations is with this author, I bought his complete collection, and the technique is incredible.

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2020.11.13 12:45 
 

I have a few currency strength indicators, so far this one is the most useful.

Inception12
60
Inception12 2020.09.24 22:06 
 

This is the best currency strength on the market right now at a very low price and very easy to understand. Highly recommended.

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2020.10.21 02:54
thank your word. lot of people pay an unaffordable price. for valueless Currency Strength indicator.
we are new seller this site. our product never trending world. but i will trust one you can earn money with SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2020.08.29 19:13 
 

When I initially purchased this indicator I thought it was pretty good...then came the upgrade and the problems, nothing was working right and there seem to be a lot of confusion. But after several messages with Chalin about the problems occurring with the indicator, he figured out the problems and corrected the indicator to function better than the original, I want to thank him for taking the time to provide good customer support and developing a real good currency strength meter that will enhance any trading system as the SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair indicator is very accurate at pinpointing out the currency pairs that are gaining strength or weakening in strength thus allowing your trading system to do what it does best, showing you the entry and exits of a winning trade!

subzero29
806
subzero29 2020.07.23 19:58 
 

This is great. Works exceptionally well. I would highly recommend this.

jvp999
309
jvp999 2020.07.21 13:34 
 

excellent product..highly rated....5 STARS with great after service

Legacy6
661
Legacy6 2020.07.08 17:18 
 

I was browsing the market one day for tools to help me improve my trading and came across this indicator. I decided to give it a shot since I was able to rent it for just $15 for an entire year. I thought to myself, worse case scenario I'm out $15 if it doesn't work as advertised or if I don't like it. Well, I have been blown away by how much this has helped me and improved my trading. I have already made 110x's the cost to rent it in profit in my live trading account. Needless to say that I made the right choice. The support has been incredible, even with the language barrier. If you are looking for something to help put you on the right side of the market more times than not, look no further.

suresh de silva
55
suresh de silva 2020.06.19 06:26 
 

Bought the paid version of the indicator. i have used so many indicator since 5 years ago but this one is the best i have ever seen in market.easy to understand easy to enter the trade. thank you very much bro.. Highly Recommend.. keep it up... best wishes.. :)

12
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