SL Scalping Arrow

5

Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame

How to trade with SL Scalping Arrow 

* this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy

* we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback

* if you want golden entry find.  SL Currency Strength Meter 28 best ranking symbol and trend arrow compare

* Recommend time frame 15M trend get entry chart  monthy weekly strength super https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49125

I set this up as an additional trading tool on my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair .gives us a signal from SL Scalping Arrow the indicator that we can access the best point to trade with less risk. recommend time frame 15m intarday trader use low risk entry. max sl 50pip well dont's focus other entry.

if you want more information please  pm me 



Reviews 5
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.10.29 08:35 
 

Very good indicator

Legacy6
661
Legacy6 2021.10.20 01:19 
 

Another successful tool created by the author. I've purchased multiple tools from this author and have gotten nothing but the best in the tools and also in their customer service. Would highly recommend all of their indicators. Great products!

eranda2021
34
eranda2021 2021.08.21 11:10 
 

It was only when I used a lot of indicators and lost a lot that I was able to buy this indicator. The day I bought it, I realized how powerful and accurate it is. Thanks to the admin for introducing an indicator like this..and I would also like to thank the admin for giving me best customer service..thank you for giving me the strength to further develop this indicator and increase its accuracy.. Thank you 🙏 Eranda from Sri lanka

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
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SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
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SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.10.29 08:35 
 

Very good indicator

Legacy6
661
Legacy6 2021.10.20 01:19 
 

Another successful tool created by the author. I've purchased multiple tools from this author and have gotten nothing but the best in the tools and also in their customer service. Would highly recommend all of their indicators. Great products!

eranda2021
34
eranda2021 2021.08.21 11:10 
 

It was only when I used a lot of indicators and lost a lot that I was able to buy this indicator. The day I bought it, I realized how powerful and accurate it is. Thanks to the admin for introducing an indicator like this..and I would also like to thank the admin for giving me best customer service..thank you for giving me the strength to further develop this indicator and increase its accuracy.. Thank you 🙏 Eranda from Sri lanka

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.08.21 17:49
Thanks for the feedback
qawassefan
147
qawassefan 2021.08.16 20:11 
 

Excellent indicator, use in combination with strong same Daily and H1 trend direction. Use on 5m-15m time frame. Use mainly on major pairs specially on Eur/Usd. Enter at high points with small stop loss to the nearest resistance.

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.08.16 20:21
Thanks for the feedback
Dilushan Dahanayake
42
Dilushan Dahanayake 2021.08.08 10:40 
 

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