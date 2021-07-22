Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with SL Scalping Arrow * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find. SL Currency Strength Meter 28 best ranking symbol and trend arrow compare * Recommend time frame 15M trend get entry chart monthy weekly strength super https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49125

I set this up as an additional trading tool on my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair .gives us a signal from SL Scalping Arrow the indicator that we can access the best point to trade with less risk. recommend time frame 15m intarday trader use low risk entry. max sl 50pip well dont's focus other entry.

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