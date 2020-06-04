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SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency

This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading

SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive Dashboard where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the strongers and the weakness pair for the selected period.