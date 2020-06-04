SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard

5

User Manual For more information pm me         

  SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency

This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading

SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive Dashboard where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the strongers and the weakness pair for the selected period. 

1 TRADE RULE WATCHED DASHBORD SIGNAL

2 Before analysis day1 and h4 chart supply and demand( dont;s trade dashboard signal print sametime it;s h4 day zone touch on high risk Give it up signal)

3,filter curruncy steanth and supply  demand road is clearTake chart 5 and chart 15 and trade low risk 


 



Reviews 20
Welber Goncalves
412
Welber Goncalves 2022.11.15 22:30 
 

Perfect installation. Using and enjoying the indicator a lot. Seller note 10, very attentive.

swarren777
1053
swarren777 2022.09.26 05:45 
 

GREAT TOOL FOR FINDING GREAT TRADES

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.27 16:39 
 

Very powerfull tool!

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (22)
Indicators
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (20)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
SL Trend Screener
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (4)
Indicators
if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
SL Currency Heatmap
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (5)
Indicators
Back testing can't; get indicator full performance  Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, t
SL Dash Gap Trading
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (1)
Indicators
Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync. Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours). Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9. Currenc
SL Scalping Arrow
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (4)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with  SL Scalping Arrow  * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find.  SL Cur
SL Sniper MT4
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
Suggested timeframes to trading :M1-M5 - M15-M30 -H1  wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper. histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong all red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action. currency is gaining
SL Curruncy impulse
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
SL Sniper
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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Welber Goncalves
412
Welber Goncalves 2022.11.15 22:30 
 

Perfect installation. Using and enjoying the indicator a lot. Seller note 10, very attentive.

TPX
2163
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2022.10.12 11:58 
 

Hello, I have now loaded the indicator and added the XAUUSD and DYY_Z2 but they are not loaded and only the m30 column is displaying data and the supply table is also inactive, what could be wrong? Thank you very much in advance

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Reply from developer Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2022.10.12 13:24
thank you xauusd not working work only 28 pair symbol only.I will give you more details personally
swarren777
1053
swarren777 2022.09.26 05:45 
 

GREAT TOOL FOR FINDING GREAT TRADES

Mohamed Sahifa
556
Mohamed Sahifa 2021.10.25 14:20 
 

Hi Chalin, I bought this product and I want you to send me the User guide. Thank you

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.27 16:39 
 

Very powerfull tool!

80053930
631
80053930 2020.12.11 21:18 
 

this indicator is super good easy tu read good signal amazindg and powerfull

Redzuan Ariffin
267
Redzuan Ariffin 2020.10.21 11:18 
 

The Best Currency Dashboard Indicator..

Gunasinghe Arachchige Eranda Chathuranga Gunasinghe
181
Gunasinghe Arachchige Eranda Chathuranga Gunasinghe 2020.08.03 08:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Legacy6
661
Legacy6 2020.08.02 22:46 
 

This indicator has potential to help you spot good trading opportunities quickly. The author is also helpful if you have any questions.

subzero29
806
subzero29 2020.07.23 20:00 
 

This is a next level indicator. It is really useful and the best I have come across.

suresh de silva
55
suresh de silva 2020.07.08 14:38 
 

Best strength indicator i have ever seen in market. tried so may items but couldn't get results which i except. but this one is great. Thank you so much and best wishes brother...

aodthth
440
aodthth 2020.06.29 12:10 
 

Best Currency Dashboard. Signal is reliable and accurate. Also, service is excellent.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.06.26 19:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2020.06.15 05:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

online city
53
online city 2020.06.13 16:22 
 

Great support .. Excellent product you see the whole market in one dashboard 🔥🔥💲💲💲💰

cam028
6492
cam028 2020.06.13 00:48 
 

great product even better customer service

remcous
650
remcous 2020.06.12 22:36 
 

A very powerfull indicator +++ Dashboard is clean, rapidly read, a must+++

Uthpalan
19
Uthpalan 2020.06.11 09:36 
 

Hello.. I have rent this indicator and used for my trading works. Actually this indicator very help & user friendly to trading. I have easily selected profitable currency pair and started daily trading. Now i have started to get more profits with Forex trading... Recommended to all forex traders... Good work, Thank you....

ude95
29
ude95 2020.06.09 16:51 
 

This indicator is amazing.i never seen before like that.i am 1st try free demo it is good.and i am buy paid one.it is much better.also customer service is good.highly recommended

Baththana Mudiyanselage Sandaru Dilhan Wickramasinghe
142
Baththana Mudiyanselage Sandaru Dilhan Wickramasinghe 2020.06.08 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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