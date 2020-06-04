SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard
- Indicators
-
Chalin Saranga JayathilakeAn awareness to my customers. I would like to give you an easy trading system to make good trades. Those who want to send me a private message.🦾🦾🦾 😘😘😘😘😘😘
Customer is king
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 June 2020
- Activations: 5
User Manual For more information pm me
This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading
SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive Dashboard where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the strongers and the weakness pair for the selected period.
1 TRADE RULE WATCHED DASHBORD SIGNAL
2 Before analysis day1 and h4 chart supply and demand( dont;s trade dashboard signal print sametime it;s h4 day zone touch on high risk Give it up signal)
3,filter curruncy steanth and supply demand road is clearTake chart 5 and chart 15 and trade low risk
Perfect installation. Using and enjoying the indicator a lot. Seller note 10, very attentive.