SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me

Suggested timeframes to trading :M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1 

Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper

Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong

All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white

SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action

Currency is gaining strength and the other is losing strength.(up down arrow symbol possible trending it symbol)

                                    Trade rule watched sniper signal

 Before analysis h1 and h4 chart supply and demand.scan multiply time frame volume price action signal bar

 Filter sniper signal and volume price action road is clearTake chart 1m and chart 5m and trade low risk 

 Four principals to become a successful trader
 Identify  the two phases of Accumulation and the t wo phases of  Distribution
 Learn multiple time frames to identify up and down trends using a check list
 Learn how to build a trading field structure
 Know where when and what set ups to take and how to manage your entrys exits and stop lose   







