SL Dash Gap Trading

5
Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync.

Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours).

Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9.

Currency Strength (Strength) represents the average of Relative Strengths of a single currency across all currency pairs expressed in a strength of 0 to 9.

Absolute Strength represents the difference of the Currency Strength of the base and counter currencies of a pair expressed in a  strength of -0 to 9. (This has been also described as Gap.)

Gap is a measure of the difference (movement) of an indicator across a fixed time frame. (Currently 30 minutes). This would indicate Momentum.

Sync is a count of how many pairs fit a set of criteria for a given currency. This is currently defined by all the selected filters. Sync is expressed in a range of 0 to 7.


Reviews 6
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2022.06.22 11:29 
 

I like it :)

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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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if you want more information please  pm me HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you
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SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
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HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2022.06.22 11:29 
 

I like it :)

Radzhin
509
Radzhin 2022.01.30 08:27 
 

The indicator is very good and clearly shows a basket of movements of all currencies. In combination with other products of the author trading becomes more confident and productive! Technical support is top notch.

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.11.04 08:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.03.27 16:39 
 

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Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2021.03.14 22:57 
 

Great indicator product. Like it. Nice to see gap!

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.03.12 10:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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