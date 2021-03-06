SL Dash Gap Trading

Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync.





Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours).





Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9.





Currency Strength (Strength) represents the average of Relative Strengths of a single currency across all currency pairs expressed in a strength of 0 to 9.





Absolute Strength represents the difference of the Currency Strength of the base and counter currencies of a pair expressed in a strength of -0 to 9. (This has been also described as Gap.)





Gap is a measure of the difference (movement) of an indicator across a fixed time frame. (Currently 30 minutes). This would indicate Momentum.





Sync is a count of how many pairs fit a set of criteria for a given currency. This is currently defined by all the selected filters. Sync is expressed in a range of 0 to 7.



