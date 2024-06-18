Corazon
- Experts
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Nguyen Van BoFreelance trader passionate about EA code
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 June 2024
Corazon is an EA that operates using the martingale method, with carefully selected entry points. When a trade goes in the wrong direction, the EA will open martingale orders with increasing lot sizes and distances, then average the price and reset the overall TP for all the orders.
Corazon EA also has options for trailing functionality for individual orders, trailing all martingale orders together, or only trailing the initial order.
First trade was 6/27 and I am showing small profits everyday. Here you can see what the account is doing. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2247471 . I just make sure to remove the trading during big news and I do a little manual trading here and there. I am using fxvm for a vps and coinexx for broker. Here is the vps link https://fxvm.net/?aff=61179 ---my set for USD/JPY is in the comments.
** UPdate ** Big trending day 8/27/24 Wiped out my gains. Thats the thing about grid trading with martingale, make sure you can withstand those long trending markets. I just increased lot size so it kind of screw ed me. I will keep trading it at .01 lots and see how it does going forward.