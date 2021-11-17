The Williams' Percent Range (%R) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

WPR Period - period of the indicator.

- period of the indicator. Overbuying level - overbought level.

- overbought level. Overselling level - oversold level.

- oversold level. Сalculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Williams Percent Range section of MQL5 Reference.

The oscillator has required direction .

. Reverse behind the level of overbuying/overselling .

. Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Buffer indexes: 0 - WPR, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN.