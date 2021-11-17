Ticks WPR

The Williams' Percent Range (%R) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

  • WPR Period - period of the indicator.
  • Overbuying level - overbought level.
  • Overselling level - oversold level.
  • Сalculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Williams Percent Range section of MQL5 Reference.

  • The oscillator has required direction.
  • Reverse behind the level of overbuying/overselling.
  • Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Buffer indexes: 0 - WPR, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN.

