Visible Deals

Make the deal visible.

Have you ever analyzed the deals in the MT4 Strategy Tester or Signal Visualization on Chart? If the answer is "Yes", then you know how sightless trade lines are. The solution is the utility "Visible Deals". The utility "Visible Deals" allow you to make trade lines wider or even change color. Just drop the utility "Visible Deals" on the chart and adjust new line formats.


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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