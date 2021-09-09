Visible Deals
- Utilities
-
Nauris ZukasTrading in Forex since 2001.
Developing EA's since 2005.
Third place winner in Automated Trading Championship 2008.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/114185
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 September 2021
Make the deal visible.
Have you ever analyzed the deals in the MT4 Strategy Tester or Signal Visualization on Chart? If the answer is "Yes", then you know how sightless trade lines are. The solution is the utility "Visible Deals". The utility "Visible Deals" allow you to make trade lines wider or even change color. Just drop the utility "Visible Deals" on the chart and adjust new line formats.