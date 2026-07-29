Amix Gold Auto Robot

AMIX ALGO TRADING — Multi-Layer Adaptive DCA-Hedge System

AMIX ALGO TRADING is a multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend detection, tiered capital management, an automatic hedge mechanism, and adaptive profit-taking into one trading framework. Each entry, averaging step, and exit is handled by a dedicated module rather than a single fixed rule set, so the system can adjust its behavior to current market conditions.

Trading Logic

Trade direction is determined by two independent moving averages, with two available modes: single MA confirmation for earlier entries, or two-MA agreement (fast and slow) for additional filtering of market noise. The period, calculation method, and applied price of each moving average can be configured independently.

Position averaging is organized into four separate tiers, each with its own maximum number of trades, entry spacing that can widen at deeper tiers, and a volume-increase method based on either a multiplier or a fixed addition to the previous trade's volume. This structure controls how position size grows as price moves further from the initial entry, instead of averaging every step by the same fixed amount.

Hedge and Profit Management

After a configured number of averaging trades, the EA can open an opposite position to offset the risk of the running basket. The hedge position uses its own starting volume and volume multiplier, independent from the main basket, with either a standard exit target held for longer or a short-cycle mode that closes and reopens more frequently. A maximum number of concurrent hedge trades keeps the opposite side from expanding without limit.

The EA continuously monitors the combined floating result of the main and hedge positions in a basket and adjusts the profit target across four thresholds based on the depth of the floating loss. As the floating loss gets deeper, the required profit target is relaxed, allowing the basket to close and release capital sooner instead of waiting for a full recovery.

Once a basket reaches its profit target, the EA applies a shared stop level across all main positions and trails it as price moves, tightening only in the favorable direction. Two additional trimming methods reduce basket size when the number of open trades grows large: a Head-Tail Trim, which partially closes the earliest and latest trades once their average profit reaches a target, and a Tail Trim, which trims only the most recently opened trades once the basket passes a deeper threshold.

Filters and Account Protection

A news filter uses the trading terminal's built-in economic calendar, configurable by currency, keyword, and impact level, with a pause window before and after each event. A session filter covers four trading windows, configurable independently for each day of the week:

Asian session

European session

US session

Session overlap

An account protection feature stops all trading once a maximum account loss threshold is reached.

Additional Modules

A market regime detector evaluates trend strength using a directional indicator combined with momentum slope, with three detection modes: sensitive, strict, and combined. An independent trend-following basket can open around post-news windows or periods of strong volatility, with its own entry step, volume multiplier, trade limit, dynamic take profit, and trailing stop, running in parallel with the main basket.

A single maximum volume cap applies to every trade type (initial, DCA, and hedge), so the volume sent to the broker never exceeds the limit set by the user, regardless of what the volume-increase formula calculates. An on-chart dashboard displays account status, the number of open trades, currently applied parameters, market conditions, trailing stop activity, the current trading session, and a real-time action log.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedging

A low-spread account and a stable VPS are recommended for continuous operation

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.