Amix Gold Auto Robot

AMIX ALGO TRADING — Multi-Layer Adaptive DCA-Hedge System

AMIX ALGO TRADING is a multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend detection, tiered capital management, an automatic hedge mechanism, and adaptive profit-taking into one trading framework. Each entry, averaging step, and exit is handled by a dedicated module rather than a single fixed rule set, so the system can adjust its behavior to current market conditions.

Trading Logic

Trade direction is determined by two independent moving averages, with two available modes: single MA confirmation for earlier entries, or two-MA agreement (fast and slow) for additional filtering of market noise. The period, calculation method, and applied price of each moving average can be configured independently.

Position averaging is organized into four separate tiers, each with its own maximum number of trades, entry spacing that can widen at deeper tiers, and a volume-increase method based on either a multiplier or a fixed addition to the previous trade's volume. This structure controls how position size grows as price moves further from the initial entry, instead of averaging every step by the same fixed amount.

Hedge and Profit Management

After a configured number of averaging trades, the EA can open an opposite position to offset the risk of the running basket. The hedge position uses its own starting volume and volume multiplier, independent from the main basket, with either a standard exit target held for longer or a short-cycle mode that closes and reopens more frequently. A maximum number of concurrent hedge trades keeps the opposite side from expanding without limit.

The EA continuously monitors the combined floating result of the main and hedge positions in a basket and adjusts the profit target across four thresholds based on the depth of the floating loss. As the floating loss gets deeper, the required profit target is relaxed, allowing the basket to close and release capital sooner instead of waiting for a full recovery.

Once a basket reaches its profit target, the EA applies a shared stop level across all main positions and trails it as price moves, tightening only in the favorable direction. Two additional trimming methods reduce basket size when the number of open trades grows large: a Head-Tail Trim, which partially closes the earliest and latest trades once their average profit reaches a target, and a Tail Trim, which trims only the most recently opened trades once the basket passes a deeper threshold.

Filters and Account Protection

A news filter uses the trading terminal's built-in economic calendar, configurable by currency, keyword, and impact level, with a pause window before and after each event. A session filter covers four trading windows, configurable independently for each day of the week:

  • Asian session
  • European session
  • US session
  • Session overlap

An account protection feature stops all trading once a maximum account loss threshold is reached.

Additional Modules

A market regime detector evaluates trend strength using a directional indicator combined with momentum slope, with three detection modes: sensitive, strict, and combined. An independent trend-following basket can open around post-news windows or periods of strong volatility, with its own entry step, volume multiplier, trade limit, dynamic take profit, and trailing stop, running in parallel with the main basket.

A single maximum volume cap applies to every trade type (initial, DCA, and hedge), so the volume sent to the broker never exceeds the limit set by the user, regardless of what the volume-increase formula calculates. An on-chart dashboard displays account status, the number of open trades, currently applied parameters, market conditions, trailing stop activity, the current trading session, and a real-time action log.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging
  • A low-spread account and a stable VPS are recommended for continuous operation

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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