Bitcoin SuperTrader EA – Input Parameters Overview (BTCUSD)
Bitcoin SuperTrader is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the BTCUSD pair. It provides several input parameters allowing traders to configure the EA according to their individual risk preferences and trading requirements.
Bitcoin SuperTrader EA — Smart Grid Engine with Rolling Equity Bands & Live Dashboard
Turn BTC’s volatility into steady, hands‑free income while automatically protecting your equity.
🚀 Why Bitcoin SuperTrader?
|Feature
|What it does for you
|Adaptive Grid Core
|Opens balanced buy/sell grids that harvest every swing on BTCUSD without guessing direction.
|Rolling Equity Bands
|Locks in profit or cuts loss and instantly restarts with a fresh baseline — compounding wins and capping risk continuously.
|Final Equity Target
|Hit your personal goal, auto‑close all trades, and the EA shuts down until you restart.
|Lot‑Size Auto‑Normalizer
|Trades any broker symbol (crypto, FX, metals) — volume always matches the broker’s min/max rules.
|One‑Click Pause
|Flip Enable Trading = false to pause new grids while existing ones finish — perfect for news events.
|Ultra‑Light on Margin
|Default 0.01 lots + smart spacing keeps margin usage tiny even during strong trends.
|Zero‑Clutter Chart Template
|Black‑on‑white, lime/red candles, no grid, no OHLC, no noise — focus only on price & P/L.
|Live Dashboard with Logo
|Balance, equity, spread, open positions, dynamic equity band & final target all in one tidy panel.
🛠 Fully Customisable Inputs
-
Lot Size — from 0.01 to any broker max (auto‑rounded).
-
Grid Distance / Min Distance — fine‑tune how often the EA adds positions.
-
Profit Trigger & Basket Close — choose how much each cycle earns.
-
Equity Upper/Lower Steps — set your rolling profit‑lock & drawdown cushion.
-
Equity Final Shutdown — “retire” the EA at any equity milestone.
-
Enable Trading — master switch for new grids.
🔒 Built‑In Risk Controls
-
Band Reset Logic – closes all positions if equity rises X $ or falls Y $, restarts with fresh baselines.
-
Hard Equity Target – achieve your dream balance, EA exits & turns itself off.
-
Margin Safety Check – verifies free margin before every order.
-
Duplicate‑Order Guard – never spams orders closer than your minimum spacing.
Result: tiny, frequent wins keep stacking while rare trend shocks are boxed in and realised early — no endless drawdowns, no account‑wipe nightmares.
⚡ Getting Started
-
Drop BitcoinSuperTrader.ex5 onto BTCUSD (or any volatile pair).
-
Load the supplied “Clean Black” template (instantly applied by the EA).
-
Adjust EquityUpperStep / EquityLowerStep to match your risk appetite.
-
Hit Enable Algo Trading — watch the dashboard update live.
Tip: run a quick Strategy Tester visual to see the logo/dashboard + rolling‑band resets in action.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Grid trading can experience deep floating drawdowns in strong one‑way markets. Use sensible band steps, monitor equity, and test on a demo before going live. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Download Bitcoin SuperTrader today and let BTC’s roller‑coaster fund your goals — one smart grid cycle at a time!
Key Input Parameters and Recommended Settings:
-
Lot Size per Order:
Defines the volume of each trade placed by the EA. (Recommended starting value: 0.01)
-
Grid spacing (points)
The required minimum price movement in BTCUSD before placing new orders. (Recommended: 50000)
-
Min spacing to avoid duplicates (points)
The minimum allowed spacing between orders, helping manage order placement frequency. (Recommended to match the Grid spacing (points), typically 50000)
-
trigger profit (USD)
The maximum amount of profit at which the EA will close profitable trades. (Recommended range: $10 - $15)
-
close profit >= (USD)
The minimum amount of profit at which the EA will close profitable trades. (Recommended range: $5)
-
enable / disable Take Profit
Recommended Conditions for Use:
-
Trading instrument: BTCUSD
-
Recommended Broker: EXNESS Professional account
-
Recommended Starting Balance: $10,000
This EA is suitable for traders familiar with automated trading systems and those who clearly understand and accept the risks associated with trading in volatile instruments such as Bitcoin.
Recommended Starting Balance: Though not an input setting, it is advisable to begin with around $10,000 capital when using this EA on BTCUSD. This starting balance complements the above settings and provides a cushion to handle the volatility of Bitcoin.
Tailored for BTCUSD: All the above parameters and suggested values are specifically tuned for Bitcoin’s characteristics. BTCUSD’s high volatility and large contract size are taken into account . The Bitcoin SuperTrader EA on an EXNESS (Professional) account leverages these settings to trade BTCUSD efficiently, balancing risk and reward with precision.
I use Exness Broker .... PRO account.....