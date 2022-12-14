Market Anomaly Trading

5

This Robot detects when an statististical anomaly is present on the market an exploits its. It works better on currencies with low volatility but it performs relativellly well on high volatility pairs like EUR/USD and with indexes and commodities. Uses some indicators and its statistical properties to perform statistical arbitrage. Maximal drawdown 22%.(Backtesting)

Instructions

The bot needs 3 parameters to work:

  • - Sigma (float) : size of the anomaly. A larger sigma means that the anomaly that must occur to make a trade. The range of this parameter is from 2 to 3.5 but you could test any number between 1 to 5
  • - sl_points: stop loss in points. The stop loss range is between 50 and 2000 but any positive value could be used by the user
  • - tp_points: take profit in points.  The take profit range is between 50 and 2000 but any positive value could be used by the user
  • Totalpoints: Trailing stop points
  • turn_trailling: (true/false) activates the trailing stop
Sets available on coments

Better performance on:

  1. USDCHF
  2. GBPAUD
  3. NZDAUD

  4. JPYAUD

Disclaimer:

Trade your own money. The developer team is not responsible for the use and results of this Expert Advisor. Automathic Trading is a risky activity

Reviews 1
Alessandro Sais
420
Alessandro Sais 2023.01.12 14:19 
 

Very good EA! After the last update the EA works fine

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4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Alessandro Sais
420
Alessandro Sais 2023.01.12 14:19 
 

Very good EA! After the last update the EA works fine

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