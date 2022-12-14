Market Anomaly Trading

This Robot detects when an statististical anomaly is present on the market an exploits its. It works better on currencies with low volatility but it performs relativellly well on high volatility pairs like EUR/USD and with indexes and commodities. Uses some indicators and its statistical properties to perform statistical arbitrage. Maximal drawdown 22%.(Backtesting)

Instructions

The bot needs 3 parameters to work:

- Sigma (float) : size of the anomaly. A larger sigma means that the anomaly that must occur to make a trade. The range of this parameter is from 2 to 3.5 but you could test any number between 1 to 5

- sl_points: stop loss in points. The stop loss range is between 50 and 2000 but any positive value could be used by the user

- tp_points: take profit in points. The take profit range is between 50 and 2000 but any positive value could be used by the user

Totalpoints: Trailing stop points

turn_trailling: (true/false) activates the trailing stop

Sets available on coments

Better performance on:

USDCHF GBPAUD NZDAUD JPYAUD